Smallholder farmers boosted by SC Ventures’ agritech marketplace

SC Ventures, the fintech, investment, and ventures arm of Standard Chartered, has unveiled Tawi, a Kenya-based B2B agritech marketplace aimed at enhancing e-commerce transactions for smallholder farmers.

By providing a reliable market, price transparency, and efficient supply chain management, Tawi hopes to increase farmers' incomes while improving product cost and quality for customers.

"Tawi will connect our farmers to an estimated Sh200 billion (US$1.6 billion) market opportunity. Through this platform, farmers will earn more for their produce while also improving the supply-chain efficiency of high-quality produce to commercial clients," said Cherotich Rutto, the founder and CEO of Tawi.

Improving crop quality

In line with Tawi's vision of making the food and agriculture value chain more sustainable, the platform will also support farmers in scaling up and improving crop quality. With a focus on diversity and inclusion, Tawi will ensure that at least 25 per cent of its partnered farmers are women and youth.

SC Ventures began incubating Tawi in 2022 to address challenges faced by smallholder farmers, such as lack of viable marketplaces and post-harvest losses. Since the platform's testing phase in February, over 1,000 farmers and 250 commercial kitchens have been onboarded, with over 1,000 deliveries fulfilled.

Initially targeting commercial kitchens, Tawi's logistic team will deliver fresh produce directly from farms within 12 to 18 hours. This will help extend the produce's usability and reduce food wastage.

Jiten Arora, Member of SC Ventures, expressed his excitement with the new development.

Agronomic support

"We are delighted for the launch of Tawi, a fintech that understands agriculture is more than just a business — it's a way of life, rooted in community, hard work, and dedication," Arora said.

Tawi will adopt a phased approach to building its marketplace and business model. Future plans include embedding financial services such as loans and micro-insurance and offering agronomic support for best agricultural practices.