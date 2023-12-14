Six African countries step up efforts to bolster livestock sector

Six countries in Africa have rolled out data-driven strategies to boost productivity in the livestock sector.

The aim is to boost feed and fodder production to ensure the sector overcomes perennial shortages that have led to declining production.

This comes after an estimated 8.9 million livestock worth $2 billion were lost during the recent drought in the Greater Horn of Africa alone.

Kenya has been identified as one of six core countries, including Cameroon, Nigeria, Somalia, Uganda and Zimbabwe, for the Resilient African Feed and Fodder Systems Project (RAFFS), which seeks to ensure timely intervention to avert feed shortages.

RAFFS is an initiative of the African Union-InterAfrican Bureau for Animal Resources (AU-IBAR) and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) to build resilient feed and fodder systems.

Speaking in Naivasha on Thursday, AU-IBAR Director Huyam Salih said Africa has made progress in addressing the commercial feed and fodder sector, which is the fastest-growing value chain.

Dr Salih regretted that the feed and fodder sector was not adequately addressed in El Niño mitigation strategies.

"We need urgent mobilisation of resources to support the sector on the continent and increase private and public sector initiatives to increase production," she said.

RAFFS Project Coordinator Sarah Ashanut Ossiya called for emergency interventions specific to the feed and fodder sector, such as vaccination during climatic disasters and proper storage of feed.

Dr Stanley Mutua, Head of Animal Feeds and Nutrition, State Department for Livestock Development in Kenya, said the government has put in place a sustainable feed and nutrition system that is data-driven to boost production.

Dr Mutua noted that the Kenya Management Information System (KIAMIS) is a national central database for agriculture and farmers that captures data on potential/actual feed resource availability and animal feed requirements.

"We need data to feed livestock and produce animal feeds," he said.

The government of Zimbabwe has introduced the presidential silage and forage production scheme for smallholder farmers, a hay bailing programme and the liberalisation of farm input imports to boost the sector.

Dr Jacob Gusha said the country had also developed a clear livestock growth plan to boost the sector as part of efforts to improve feed and fodder data management.

However, Gusha, who is a senior lecturer at the University of Zimbabwe, regretted that the Ministry of Livestock in Zimbabwe does not have a proper feed and fodder data management system and that the ministry focuses mainly on training on pasture, bailing and fodder management.

Dr Mowlid Abdullahi Dahir, head of the Feed and Fodder Production Section in Somalia, said the government had developed a National Livestock Strategy and a National Fodder Production Strategy to ensure proper management of the sector.

He said efforts were underway to build capacity in fodder and feed data management.

However, Dr Dahir regretted that insecurity in parts of the country was affecting data collection.

"Lack of guidelines on data collection, lack of technology and infrastructure are affecting efforts to improve data management," he said.

Nigeria's annual production of animal feed averages only 5.5 million tonnes, far below the estimated national demand of 50 million tonnes, according to the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

Mr Johnson Opigo, a data management expert, said the Federal Government of Nigeria had launched the Agricultural Transformation Agenda and the National Livestock Development Policy to improve data collection and management in the sector.

Opigo noted that the Livestock Data for Decisions (LD4D) platform was developed by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security to provide access to various livestock data, including feed prices and availability.

"The feed and fodder sub-sector has generally been described as developing, underdeveloped and constrained by the high cost of production, which places a heavy burden on farmers," he said.

Denis Mulongo, acting commissioner in Uganda's Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, said the livestock sector contributes 8.3 percent to GDP.