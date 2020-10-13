Seed production rises as lethal maize disease curbed

Seed production losses in Eastern Africa have been reduced by 17 per cent in the last four years due to efforts to curb Maize Lethal Necrosis (MLN).

African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF) MLN project coordinator Samuel Angwenyi said the decrease in losses from 33 to 16 per cent has bolstered a steady supply of maize seeds in the region.

Saved seed

The efforts have saved seed initially lost to the disease that led to deficits in Kenya, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Tanzania and Uganda.

Angwenyi, who was speaking during a recent virtual 3rd Calestous Juma Executive Dialogue on Innovation and Emerging Technologies (CJED) organised by Africa Union Development Agency -New Partnership for Africa’s Development, said currently, there are over 160 seed companies, breeders, and regulators in the region.