Rules have potential to unlock timber market

For commercial forestry to maintain long term economic viability and range of social and environmental benefits, it is important that management be responsible. The Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certification confirms that forests are being managed in a way that preserves biological diversity and benefits locals.

FSC certification is trusted by businesses as the sustainable choice to deliver better outcomes for woodlands, people and markets. By adopting FSC certification, forestry enterprises can gain market access and competitive advantage.

It can enhance public image and increase the confidence of customers that wood products and services are from responsible sources. FSC certification provides assurance to investors that businesses take care of the environment, communities and workers.

Planting commercial trees

FSC promotes management practices that include selecting best sites for planting commercial trees and practising good silvicultural practices like timely thinning, pruning and harvesting.

It is from the 10 FSC essential principles that responsible forest management is assessed. Owners or managers of commercial forests need to demonstrate how these rules are met. The rules include ensuring everything done is lawful and the forest is protected.

Consider the people who work in the forest and respect their rights while ensuring safe working environment. If indigenous people are involved, their rights are respected.

FSC certification ensures the forest provides sustainable benefits to the organisation, neighbouring community and wider society. The certification reminds the owner of the need to understand how the forest changes, in response to the actions and to other influences.

Cultural environment

FSC requirements acknowledge the need to protect and where possible, enhance any important features of the natural, historical or cultural environment in the forest.

The rules remind the forest owner that every operation is done to achieve vision and reduce waste, disturbance and harm to the environment. For those with minimal acreage, FSC is promoting group certification that enables individual tree growers to come together and aggregate their produce for market purposes.