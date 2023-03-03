Return life to the soil for farm productivity and improvement of food security

Most farmers do not give much thought to what is under their feet. They see it as dirt.

To many, there is no difference between soil. But there is a fundamental difference. Dirt is void of living productive animals – a mix of microbes to more complex organisms like protozoa and earthworms.

So why has soil become dirt? Nature is an incredible ecosystem that has evolved over millions of years to a highly sophisticated balanced living planet.

Every material and living organism plays their part in the special place we call Earth.

From the ground to the towering trees, there is a science we must understand to explain the journey from soil to dirt, and why we must reverse this in order to safeguard our planet by taking carbon back to the soil. This is called sequestration.

The result is a rejuvenated soil, our partner in producing healthy foods and develop more productive regenerative cropping systems.

These range from the busy bee to the engine of the soil, the earthworm.

Aristotle once said earthworms are the intestines of the soil. Given the complex nature of the ecosystem, let’s focus on the symbiotic relationship between plants, animals and soil.

Plants take carbon from the atmosphere and through photosynthesis, make complex sugars which they use for growth. They also invest 30 per cent back into the soil as exudates through their roots to feed living things. Microbes, bacteria and fungi, in turn, gather nutrients for plants as well as protect them from diseases and pests.

The organisms proliferate and feed other community workers in the soil – protozoa and earthworms – which turn soil into the largest living and breathing organism on the planet.

The complex process recycles organic waste – manure, dead plants and animals – into carbon, the gas that is important to the planet and sustains the living soil.

For generations, we have abused our soil with ploughing and spraying toxic chemicals.

The good news is that there are biological solutions. Leading agrobusinesses are switching to providing farmers with natural solutions to pests and diseases.

These encourage rejuvenation of the living soil as well as introduce new systems to reduce tillage and incorporate animals and plants in an inclusive way to build soil health. It in turn leads to better yields and quality. It also enhances the capture of carbon and, more importantly, the reverse of dirt into the living soil!