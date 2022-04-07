Report calls for adoption of agro-ecology practices for sustainable food systems

A new report has called on governments to prioritise policies and budgets to facilitate the adoption of agro-ecology, regenerative practices and indigenous knowledge for sustainable food systems and environment.

The report by the Global Alliance for the Future of Food titled “The Politics of Knowledge: Understanding the Evidence for Agro-ecology, Regenerative Approaches, and Indigenous Food ways” further notes that the practises have not been prioritised by governments due to the limited knowledge and scepticism.

“Agro-ecology, regenerative approaches and indigenous food ways are systemic solutions that are already delivering positive health and nutrition outcomes, a sense of purpose and dignity, social justice and climate action, across Africa and for millions of people worldwide,” says Lauren Baker, a senior director of programmes at the Global Alliance for the Future of Food.

She adds that, “With this new material in hand, donors and researchers alike will be able to leverage the transformative power of agro-ecology, indigenous and regenerative practices and accelerate change at a time when it is needed more than ever.”

According to her, the current industrialised food systems are one of the greatest stressors to planet, causing 80 per cent of biodiversity loss and generating nearly a quarter of global greenhouse gas emissions, thus, there is need to adopt the agro-ecology and regenerative practises.

Some of the key findings of the report launched on Wednesday are that traditional agricultural indicators such as yield per hectare or scalability are not adequate to prove the crucial capacity of agro-ecology to feed and nourish humanity through sustainable food systems based not just on large-scale food production.

“Revaluing cultural and ecological knowledge enhances community well-being. For example, in Kenya, pastoral systems are regenerating grassland and the government is securing customary land tenure rights to enhance sustainable natural resource management,” states the report.

It further argues that agro-ecology, regenerative agricultural practices, and indigenous food customs are important solutions that lead to positive health and nutrition outcomes.

A recent study of the Soil, Food and Healthy Communities (SFHC) programme in Malawi concluded that agro-ecological practices used by farmers have increased household food security and nutrition.

Baker noted that food system transformation requires changing research, education and innovation systems, especially short-term approaches.