PS upbeat on banana revolution in Coastal county as he sets up model farm

Lush green banana plants intercropped with coconut trees can be seen from far on the farm at the Ukunda Settlement Scheme in Kwale County.

Agriculture PS Hamadi Boga, the owner of the farm, says he started it to educate the youth on banana farming.

“I bought 200 tissue culture banana plants of the Cavendish variety from the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation (Kalro). They have now matured and are fruiting.”

Kwale receives plenty of rainfall and sunshine, making crop farming easier since farmers don’t have to rely on irrigation.

Banana hub

“Our weather is very good for cane and banana farming. It takes 12 months for cane to mature at the Coast while in western, 18 months. It takes eight months for bananas to mature at the Coast and 12 to 14 months in central or Meru,” Prof Boga explains.

The PS has intercropped his bananas with coconut palm trees on his 12-acre family farm, which has three workers.

“For 50 years, we have lived here and never planted bananas but we are witnessing success after we tried it.

This shows Kwale can be a banana hub,” says Prof Boga, noting the county is known for coconuts, traditional coastal crop, and mangoes.

For healthy bananas, he urges residents to water their crops and use fertilisers.

“If we had 100 banana farmers in lower Kwale County where there is enough water, we will change our fortunes and create an industry. As chair of the Coast Agrarian Revolution (CAR) Kwale chapter, bananas are our future.”

CAR is an initiative started seven months ago by professors Halim Shauri and Hamadi Boga and several agricultural experts to boost farming in the region.

Food security

“Instead of buying produce, we can change and contribute to our own food security and that of the country.”

Other crops on his farm include tomatoes, maize, watermelons, mangoes, oranges, jackfruits, sweet potatoes, cassava, capsicum and avocados.

Currently he is selling tomatoes, capsicum and watermelons.

Prof Shauri notes although farming is hard work, it requires vision, motivation, hard work and commitment.

“One of the initiative’s objective is to transform residents from consumers to producers. The second is to make them produce enough for use at home and to sell the surplus. I testify that in seven months, I have already joined the market. I am selling banana tubers, dried maize, green maize, green pepper, tomatoes and watermelons,” says Prof Shauri, adding farmers must invest in irrigation.