Protecting your stored maize against large grain borer and aflatoxin

Most farmers in maize-growing areas are currently harvesting or are done with harvesting and, as usual, the produce will be dried and then stored until the time they deem it fit to sell.

Over the years, some farmers have harvested in plenty, only to store and end up with no produce due to pests like weevils or large grain borer.

There is, therefore, need to properly handle maize grains to avoid losses. Post-harvest storage losses account for between 20 and 30 per cent of the total maize lost.

Most damages are attributed to poor post-harvest practices, informal marketing system and unfavourable physical environmental.

Other factors include damage inflicted by rodents, weevils, large grain borer (osama), moths, moulds and fungus infection.

Postharvest losses

Postharvest losses affect food security and food safety, contributing to high maize prices due to scarcity.

Most farmers store their maize using archaic methods that expose them to substantial pest damage and growth of mould, loss of dry matter and reduced grain quality.

Maize stored, for instance, in improper storage bags is susceptible to fungal infestation, particularly aspergillus and fusarium, which causes mycotoxin contamination such as aflatoxin, which is deadly to humans and animals.

Stringent measures should be taken to avoid post-harvest loss of maize. These include: Timely harvesting, that is, harvest maize when the ears (cobs) droop, followed by proper drying as the cereal is normally harvested with moisture content of up to 25 per cent.

The maize should thus be dried to reduce the moisture content level to 13.5 per cent.

Cereal banking and warehousing receipt system

Shelling of maize can be done by hand or using a mechanical sheller, depending on the volumes. After shelling, dry further particularly on clean tarpaulins and ensure grains are winnowed using sieves to remove chaff, foreign matter and broken grains and be careful to remove insect-damaged and mouldy grains.

Since storage plays a critical role in preventing post-harvest losses and maintenance of good grain quality, stores should be cleaned to get rid of old grains and insecticides sprayed to kill any insects.

Treatment of grains is done with insecticidal dusts at the rate of 50g per 90kg bag. The products are readily available in agrovet shops.

The dry maize should be stored in gunny bags placed on wooden pallets or stones and far from walls. Check regularly for any problem.

When storing in bulk, one needs to put in metal silos, hermetic pic bags, and plastic containers while ensuring that maize is dusted to avoid pest damages.

Farmers are encouraged to practise cereal banking and use warehousing receipt system where they store the grain in approved stores and wait for prices to rise. They can also take loans against the produce for purchase of farm inputs for the next season.