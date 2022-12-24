Project roots for climate-smart agriculture to boost potato production in Kenya

SNV Netherlands Development Organisation has intensified its campaign dubbed Climate Resilience Agribusiness for Tomorrow (CRAFT) to help potato farmers reduce production costs and boost their incomes.

CRAFT is aligned with climate-smart innovations and technologies geared towards cushioning farmers against climate change challenges like drought, floods, pests and diseases.

According to programme coordinator Oscar Nzoka, the not-for-profit organisation has introduced a raft of measures to mitigate against risks like drought, floods, climate-induced pests and diseases.

Climate-smart innovations

"SNV is supporting activities aligned to climate-smart innovations to ensure that farmers adopt climate-smart agriculture practices and technologies which are geared towards cushioning them against the challenges they are facing," said Nzoka.

The official revealed that the organisation was using various forums, including farmers' field days, to disseminate information to farmers to address climate change challenges.

"Our ultimate goal is to translate the information, knowledge and new technologies into increased incomes for smallholder farmers and alleviate poverty," he added.

During the field days, the organisation incorporates other stakeholders along the value chain like agro-dealers, mechanisation and market actors to provide solutions to challenges facing smallholder farmers.

Food security experts say climate change and variability negatively impact agricultural production, food systems and food security.

Climate change

Recent research by SNV has found that climate change has different effects on different geographical regions and crop performance, and vulnerable populations are likely to be the most negatively affected.

"The growing urban populations in Africa drive up the demand for food and this could be achieved if smallholder farmers embrace climate-smart agriculture practices," said Nzoka.

Oscar Nzoka, programme coordinator of Climate Resilience Agribusiness for Tomorrow (CRAFT) at SNV Netherlands Development Organisation speaks during a potato farmers field Day at Mau Narok, Nakuru County on July 21, 2022. Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

Many potato farmers practicing climate-smart agriculture have been experiencing challenges like access to certified seeds, pests and diseases and soil-borne diseases.

"CRFAT is trying to come up with solutions that will support potato smallholder farmers to be able to tackle the risks that they face like pests, a decline of soil fertility, and diseases which are very rampant in the lucrative sector," said Nzoka.

He added: "We have introduced practices and technologies that will be able to support farmers to conduct potato farming in a climate-smart way by focusing on environmental conservation."

Staple food

The official revealed that the CRAFT project was designed to address climate change-related challenges affecting the agriculture sector in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

In Kenya, potatoes are the second most consumed staple food after maize.

However, it is laden with a myriad of challenges such as lack of certified seed, lack of training in good agricultural practices for optimal potato production, access to modern technology, access to markets, and poor uptake solutions geared towards reducing the potential impact the sector has towards climate change.

The project is implemented by SNV in partnership with Wageningen University and Research (WUR), CGIAR's Research Program on Climate Change, Agriculture and Food Security (CCAFS), Agriterra, and Rabo and funded by the Netherlands Ministry of Foreign affairs.

The CRAFT implementation strategy is based on complementary interventions of farming systems namely inclusive value chains, and the enabling environment.

Strategic objectives

To realise the overall project goal the implementation of strategic objectives, namely increasing income for smallholder farmers and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) is critical.

"This will be achieved through increased adoption of climate-smart technologies among smallholder farmers, SMEs and cooperatives," said Nzoka.

The organisation has also incorporated women and youth in its agribusiness development strategy in a bid to increase investments and business growth in climate-smart value chains.

CRAFT supports public sector partners working in three key value chains, namely potatoes, sorghum and green gram value-chains.

"The project is a game changer in the agricultural sector as it is directly working with private sector businesses which in turn support smallholder farmers in areas such as capacity building, access to inputs and markets and adoption of climate-smart agricultural practices in the wake of climate change," said Nzoka.

Recently SNV partnered with Fresh Crop Limited, an innovative seed multiplication company based in Nakuru County and held a farmer's field day in Mau Narok.

The field day brought together stakeholders in the potato value sector that ranged from agro-dealers, county representatives, co-operatives, farm mechanisation suppliers, and over 1,000 farmers from across key potato basket counties in the country.

"I learned a lot at the farmers' field day. I learned modern climate solutions in potato production, and all my questions on inputs were answered by service providers in the sector who showcased their products and solutions to farmers from across the country," said Henry M'Magana, a potato farmer from Meru County.