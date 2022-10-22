Nelson Wasonga: The boy who took hatching services to village

Sounds of chicks chirping incessantly welcome the Seeds of Gold team to a building at Imbo trading centre along Rodi Kopany-Oyugis Road in Imbo, Homa Bay County.

Named Edden Chick Centre, the shop hosts tens of chicks placed in cages, each having a bulb that supplies light and heat.

The cages host 200 chicks each and are placed on top of the other. A closer look reveals the birds are of different species.

“Some are ornamental birds. These here are guinea fowl keets, we have turkey poults there and goosling in the other cage,” says Nelson Wasonga, 26.

“I am waiting for the owners to collect them after the eggs successfully hatched,” he adds.

Wasonga offers incubation services to farmers at a fee, a business he started in 2016 with help from his parents.

When he started, most of his customers were chicken farmers, but lately, he is increasingly receiving ornamental birds’ eggs to hatch.

“The eggs are from farmers keeping guinea fowls, a venture that is steadily gaining popularity in Homa Bay. Guinea fowls are not good brooders.”

Before he started the hatching business, Wasonga tried his luck in rabbit keeping. But the business did not pick up as the animals were stolen.





Poultry production

"I moved to poultry production, purchasing 200 broiler chicks at Sh100 each. After some six weeks, I sold them at Sh500 each.”

Having learnt the ropes in the poultry business, Wasonga invested in the incubation business.

“I purchased a locally fabricated 1,584 egg-capacity incubator at Sh145,000, ready to start the business.”

However, he realised he had not paid attention to other requirements like having reliable electricity supply at his parent’s home in Masakla.

“I had to ask for help from a friend whose house had electricity,” he says, adding he then moved the shop to the current premises where he pays Sh4,000 rent every month.

He has been able to expand his business after buying three more incubators holding between 528 and 880 eggs.

“We hatch from a minimum of 10 eggs to over 100 eggs,” he says.

Once he receives eggs from farmers, he takes them through tests to ensure that the eggs hatch successfully.

“I enquire from farmers to be sure of the hen–cock ration. For quality, one cock should serve seven to 10 hens to ensure the condition of the eggs are excellent. Each chicken egg should weigh 50 to 55 grams as an underweight egg produce weak chicks and overweight eggs take extra days to hatch,” he says.

Thereafter, he candles the eggs. Candling is the process of checking the quality of an egg using an illuminating light.





Free of blood spots

This helps to ensure the interior of the egg is free of blood spots, cracks and other defects.

Therefore, a farmer will know which eggs are fertile, which will hatch into chicks or tell if a fertilised egg has stopped developing.

"I out rightly reject any egg with blood on the chalaza, the twisted membranous strips joining the yolk to the ends of the shell. I also don’t accept eggs that are not more than seven days old after fertilisation," Wasonga says.

After sorting out the eggs and explaining to the farmers that not all may hatch, he marks the good ones with coloured chalks to differentiate the customers.

“Customers bear the responsibility of unhatched eggs. We show them those that do not hatch as evidence.”

For the services, a farmer pays Sh30 for every chicken egg hatched and Sh50 for ornamental birds.

Nelson Wasonga at his hatchery business in Homa Bay County. Photo credit: George Odiwuor | Nation Media Group

He also charges Sh60 daily as labour for every bird that he keeps as some farmers collect the chicks days after the incubation period is over.

Wasonga, who has been trained by various NGOs on poultry production, charges separately for feeding the birds. According to him, a chick feeds on 30g of mash a day from the first day to the first month of its life.

After a month, each young bird consumes between 40-50 grams.

"I make up to Sh30,000 a month when the season is at its peak. I pay my own fees at Egerton University where I study agricultural economics using proceeds from the business," says Wasonga, who studies under distance learning programme . His wife manages the business when he is away.

Besides feeds, he also offers vaccination and extension services, formulates feeds for sale and sells poultry equipment like drinkers and feeders.

Homa Bay National Agriculture and Rural Inclusive Project (Narigp) coordinator Erick Adel says hygiene is one of the main factors that determine the success of a hatchery business.

“Eggs have pores and any foreign material on their surfaces may make them not hatch. A simple rule when handling eggs is to avoid oily hands,” he says, adding for good quality eggs, a cock should serve at most 10 hens.

Adel adds that other factors to look at for successful business is constant egg supply and good selection of eggs.

“Some hatcheries use water to provide humidity. For such, farmers must ensure the water never runs out,” he says.

Some of the challenges Wasonga, who has employed five workers, has to grapple with are expensive commercial feeds.