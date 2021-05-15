Nakuru avocado farmers cry foul over exploitation 

John Mugo

John Mugo an avocado farmer in Subukia, Nakuru County at his farm on May 12, 2021.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The farmers urged Nakuru County government to explore the Chinese market since many farmers are eager to embrace avocado farming. 
  • The county is sensitising farmers on the production of quality avocados for exports as well as promoting food security.

Avocado farmers in Nakuru County are crying foul over lack of market for the produce.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. Lucy Kiruthu: Choosing an attractive name for your business matters

  2. PRIME Ponzi scheme pledges wealth, brings woe

  3. Miraa traders want Somalia, Kenya tiff ironed out

  4. Shupavu tramples over Toughees in shoes war

  5. Lamu Port finally comes to life

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.