Naivasha agripreneur roots for contract farming in Kenya

Marula estate is three kilometres from Naivasha town, off the Nakuru-Nairobi road.

Despite the heat and the sun, Marula is ever green, thanks to the pivot sprinkler.

It is here that we meet Peterson Njiru and his employees busy harvesting French beans before the produce is shifted to the grading house.

Njiru is one of the three directors and founders of West Rift Foods and Feeds, an enterprise incorporated in 2016.

“We met and decided to make agribusiness our career,” Njiru says.

At first, the three friends attempted a hand in many crops, including wheat and barley.

Apart from French beans, the 172-acre farm also has tender-stem broccoli and garden peas, all grown for export.

Njiru says he and his friends arrived in Naivasha not to farm but for adventure.

They had a lot of friends in the field of agriculture who later introduced them to contract farming.

That prompted them to make a business programme that was convincing and fundable.

They took a loan, with the money going into land preparation, buying certified seeds and services of experts.

Peterson Njiru, a director at West Rift Foods and Feeds, with sorted tender stem broccoli. Photo credit: Richard Maosi | Nation Media Group

“The financiers read our proposal and visited the farm. That is how our enterprise began,” he says.

Njiru and his two partners work with three processors as almost all their produce is export-oriented.

“Until July 2022, we were doing 420 acres but scaled down 172 due to the high cost of inputs and diesel,” he says.

Monitoring crops begins immediately after planting and usually takes place in the morning.

The employees monitor germination, water capacity and gapping.

The leaves of the plants are usually turned as that is where most pests hide. V, U and zigzag movements are used to locate stations that need attention.

Every crop is attacked by specific pests and diseases but the predominant ones are aphids and caterpillars.

Fertiliser is applied on broccoli two times and three on the French bean and pea garden.

The first split for the three crops is on day 30 after planting. Some 50 kilos of CAN and NPK is applied per hectare.

The second split for broccoli is on day 65-70. For French beans and garden pea, the second split is around day 42-45 .

Aphids and caterpillars attack broccoli.

James Kiremi, the farm manager, says crop rotation is necessary to ensure soil nutrients are utilised properly.

Before planting, the French bean seeds are treated to keep maggots away.

A herbicide is applied after four weeks. When they begin to germinate, trenching is done for chemicals to seep in the soil.

There is knocking of the tender stem broccoli to allow lateral growth. Not all stems are mature at the time of harvest though.





Harvesting is done at intervals of three days. The spear must be 10-12 centimetres long to be plucked.

A hectare produces about 10 tonnes of broccoli.

Among the local buyers are East African Growers Ltd and Flamingo. The produce is mainly exported to Europe, especially the United Kingdom.

Njiru says the partnership with buyers is good. They pay in time for the farm to produce enough and sustain the market.

According to Njiru, contract farming is the way to go “because owning land in Kenya has become pretty expensive”.

“Farmers can invest and maintain their land. It means the production of food would triple,” he says.

Njiru says technology in agriculture improves efficiency.

“Modern machines can be installed with apps for spraying, planting and transporting crops,” he says.