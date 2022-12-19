Muka Mukuu Farmers Society is on path to recovery after cost-cutting measures

Shareholders at the Muka Mukuu Farmers’ Cooperative Society in Matungulu, Machakos County, have been asked not to sell their shares as the society’s fortunes have now improved.

The society which was established in the colonial days has 2600 members. Despite being moribund for a long period, the society has now embarked on various recovery strategies after a comprehensive audit of its assets.

“Among the strategies include leasing out part of the land for stone harvesting, leasing the coffee farm to Delmonte Kenya Limited company so that it can help in reviving the society's core business of coffee farming and having the management committee arbitrate on internal disputes to minimise expenditure incurred on numerous court cases,” said the society’s Auditor Mr Daniel Muathe during an Annual General Meeting last week.

Mr Muathe revealed that already the society had made a turn-around, having made Sh15 million in the year 2020 and Sh29 million by the close of December 2021.

"We advised the society to revive its core business of coffee farming but there was no capital and so they turned to Delmonte Kenya Limited to provide capital to restart coffee farming," Mr Muathe said.

Insolvency

In November 2021, the members proposed a raft of measures aimed at making the giant society, which was on the brink of insolvency, profitable.

The society had incurred massive operational costs and declining income. One of the measures was to cut legal fees by having a legal arbitration committee. According to the 2021 auditor’s report, the society paid out Sh4 million in legal fees to lawyers and law firms in 2021 and 2020.

The society only managed to raise a net profit of about Sh100,000 in 2021 against Sh31.6 million in expenditures and liabilities. The resolutions made at the society’s headquarters at the Macmillan Castle in Ol Donyo Sabuk seem to have borne fruit if the recent auditor report is to go by.

The auditor said the society had now updated its records and was in a better position compared to the last 15 years when it was mired in debt.

Also, part of the decline of the once giant coffee society was caused by the management taking up loans which were not beneficial to the society.

Sh30 million

The society had debts of about Sh30 million which were ostensibly meant for input and equipment for the society but which were never delivered to the society, the auditor revealed. The Kenya Planters Cooperative Union (KPCU) is one of the debtors to the society, according to the audit report.

The asset base of the society is currently valued at over Sh1.1 billion, while the return on investment is over Sh100 million, Mr Muathe said.

The Chairman of the Society Mr Dominic Nthwao said: "We have passed many resolutions today including the continuation of the stone harvesting project. We ask members not to sell their shares as that would be selling the inheritance of their children," said Mr Nthwao.