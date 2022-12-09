Model maize, cowpeas farmer in Turkana cries out for help

In Kopotia II village of Turkana North sub-county is a two and a half-acre piece. It can easily pass for the euphemistic “middle of nowhere” to a stranger. For kilometres on end, the only form of plant life is a few acacia. The rest of the vegetation is shrivelled by the unforgiving drought.

The farm is near a rocky pathway used by people heading to the north. It is an oasis of hope in a desolate land.

We find Tom Kaching’a, 34, doing the morning rounds. Three of his 12 children are playing nearby.

“I got into crop farming in 2014. Like a majority of our people, I was a pastoralist,” he says.

“Unfortunately, drought wiped out most of my animals, which I solely depended on. I was at a crossroads. How was I to support my family?”

One evening, Kaching’a met a fellow villager who informed him of a training nearby by the Furrows in the Desert project (FID).

This was an initiative of the Arava Institute and the Missionary Community of St Paul the Apostle, Kenya.

“Upon completing the six-month training, I was given seeds and some equipment. The missionaries drilled a wind-operated borehole next to my farm and installed three storage tanks. Another partner in the project, Rotary International, gave us drip irrigation kits,” he says.

Kaching’a’s first crop was maize and watermelon for commercial purposes. He also grew cowpeas for his family’s consumption.

“I would be mocked by fellow villagers: ‘unakula majani wewe ni ng’ombe?’ (Are you a cow to eat greens?),” he says.

“When I sold the maize for Sh28,000 and watermelon for Sh30,000, I was beside myself with joy. I now had an alternative means of supporting myself, three wives and children.”

Kaching’a says their health improved. Through proceeds of his crop farming, he replenished his livestock. The animals fed on weeds and husks from the farm even when vegetation was scarce.

With time, Kopotia II village locals, mostly women, developed interest in what he was doing.

He started training the women and apportioning them plots on his farm. Kaching’a would then connect them with the FID project for seeds and irrigation gadgets.

The land now has 12 farmers, including Kaching’a.

“We began experiencing problems in June this year. The borehole was drying up and two of the tanks collapsed. I had just transferred watermelon and bell pepper seedlings from the nursery to the farm. I also had onions, sukuma wiki and maize,” he says.

The yield was meagre as Kaching’a could only make Sh4,000 from the onions and Sh1,500 from sukuma wiki.

As the situation has got worse, he had to sacrifice his pepper plants.

“I put almost all the focus on the cowpeas. Drip irrigation is still on for the other plants, but the water from the borehole is barely enough. I can sell small bunches of cowpeas and buy flour for my children family. I also leave some for their consumption,” he says.

Kaching’a is becoming dejected as drought ravages Turkana and neighboouring counties.

The farmer feels he is doing a lot but getting little from his effort.

“Our people are willing to try out new ways of life but do not get enough support from concerned authorities. We receive seeds and farm equipment from the devolved government periodically. We also receive some help from the NGO World Relief. We need to bring more people on board for such projects to succeed,” Kaching’a says.

He admits that introducing crop farming to pastoralists is no mean feat.

“Yet we must start somewhere. There are few crop farms in our region. If nurtured and supported properly, they can be a example. We do not have to abandon livestock as the two types of farming are important,” he says.