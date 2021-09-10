Millet consumption could reduce heart diseases, new study reveals

Millet

Ms Syprose Atieno inspects millet at her farm in Sidho, Muhoroni, of Kisumu County. A new study has shown that eating millet can reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

The consumption of millet can reduce risk of developing cardiovascular disease according to a new study. The study was undertaken by five organisations and led by the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT).

