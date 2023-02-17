Kinango farmers go for drought-resistant crops

Wamasa village in Kwale County has not seen rainfall for five years.

The village, known for drought and hunger, is one of the most remote in Kinango. Wamasa is about 120 kilometres from Mombasa.

Attempts by Wamasa local Mbethi Mbithe, 67, to grow maize on her six-acre piece in recent years have failed.

About a decade ago, Mbithe would grow and harvest enough maize for sell and consumption till the next season.

The mother of nine, who has been in farming for more than 30 years, says weather patterns have changed drastically. All her maize plants have wilted, with none showing signs of maturing.

“Droughts in Wamasa grow worse with every passing year. I plant maize, hoping for sufficient rain but all has been in vain,” she says.

Musembi Musau’s story is not different.

“This is the fourth season I am harvesting nothing,” he says.

Fortunately, the two villagers and 1,498 others in Kwale County have a reason to smile, thanks to a climate-smart farming project.

For the first time, Mbithe and Musau have planted cow peas and green grams, two crops that mature fast and require little water.

“We have seen changes. I planted these towards the end of November and it is surprising they are they have already matured,” Mbithe says.

“I would not have harvested anything. A different variety of green grams I planted way earlier dried up.”

Mbithe says maize farming is no longer profitable.

“There were times rain would fall but it was too little to sustain the maize. We got very little as harvest,” she says, adding that green grams are profitable.

Mbethi Mbithe, 67, displays some of the cowpeas she harvested on January 19.

Photo credit: Siago Cece | Nation Media Group

Apart from the changing weather patterns, the other big challenge faced by Wamasa farmers is protecting crops from wild animals.

Musau has already harvested 20 kilogrammes of green grams but is yet to begin harvesting the cowpeas.

“I did not get much green grams for I harvested early when hunger got the better of my family,” he says.

Like Mbithe, he used to grow maize, sorghum and another variety of green grams.

“I wish I knew about these seeds earlier. I hope maize and sorghum seeds that can withstand these conditions are given to local farmers,” he says.

When the situation deteriorated to almost famine-like conditions, Musau and most of Wamasa villagers had to rely on relief food.

“I don’t know what to do when my family depletes this harvest. My children need to go to school,” the 43-year-old father of five says.

Musau wants the Kwale devolved government to construct dams and pans for farmers.

Kenya Red Cross Society Kwale Coordinator, Mohammed Mwaenzi, says 1,500 farmers have been given drought-tolerant seeds.

The farmers were drawn from Kinango, Lung Lunga and Matuga – the most drought-affected regions of Kwale.

Every farmer received two kilos of green grams, cowpeas and half a kilo of sorghum seeds.

“The new seeds are far better than what farmers used to grow in terms of maturity and resisting drought,” he says.

At least 200,000 Kwale residents are experiencing the effects of drought.

Kinango agriculture extension officer, Mishi Mwilu, says the drought-resistant varieties of crops only need to be watered two times.