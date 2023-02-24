Kenya needs to use local research to solve challenges

Kenya needs to use local research outcomes to solve local challenges

Time flies fast. I wrote the article and a number of readers called to find out what I intended to do with my observations.

I responded I would bring the findings to the attention of people concerned with the issue at hand.

One of the callers was a former colleague from the University of Nairobi’s Department of Veterinary Pathology, Microbiology and Parasitology – Waruiru.

Dr Waruiru wanted to know the specific areas I had made my observations and whether I thought it was worth carrying out a scientific investigation into the problem.

I told the scientist that I had observed the problem in Kitui since I set my foot there for the first time more than 35 years ago.

Yet, I had never heard of anyone investigating the problem and seeking a solution.

The problem definitely qualified to be classified as a neglected disease of dogs, goats and sheep; and to some extent humans.

Being a fellow scientist, Dr Waruiru trusted my judgement and told me he would explore the possibility of designing and implementing a scientific investigation into the problem.

Trust scientists to always think in a straight line; walking on the well-trodden path to establish cause and effect of any happening.

He wanted to find out what was causing the disease I had observed mainly in dogs and goats. Why was the problem occurring and how could it be addressed?

The good discussion we had faded from my mind with time as I got busy with identifying more issues to share with Seeds of Gold readers.

But I was pleasantly surprised a few weeks ago when one of my former students at Gardenvet phoned.

He alerted me to an e-mail he had sent on the outcome of his scientific inquiry into the Kitui issue, under the supervision of Dr Warui and others.

I quickly opened the e-mail and was excited to see the paper published in a reputable scientific journal by the caller, Dr Kamuti and four of his departmental colleagues.

The paper was headed: Prevalence, Etiology, and Risk Factors Associated with Occurrence of Canine Cutaneous

Myiasis in Kitui County, Kenya. Kamuti N. Mutinda , 1,2 Mbuthia P. Gichohi,2 Waruiru R.

Maina, 2 Githigia S. Maina,2 and Keya E. Agosa2, 1,2 Department of Veterinary Pathology,

Microbiology and Parasitology, University of Nairobi, P.O. BOX 29053-00625, Kangemi, Nairobi, Kenya.

Before delving deeper into the issue, let me explain the meaning of the heading of the publication.

It meant Kamuti and his team had investigated the issue in Kitui County, how common the problem was, what caused it and what made it appear in dogs.

The group of scientists had also identified it as the infestation of the skin of dogs by maggots or larvae of flies. This condition is medically known as myiasis.

When disease-causing organisms affect tissues without getting into cells or the space between fine tissues, it is medically called infestation.

This is the case with large organisms like flies, maggots and worms.

Infection, on the other hand, is when disease organisms get into cells and into the fine tissues as with micro-organisms such as bacteria, fungi, viruses and blood parasites.

Finally, the number 1 on the heading is attributed to Dr Kamuti as the lead researcher and his department at the university while 2 means the other researches assisted Dr Kamuti and were in the same department.

In short, anyone wanting to access the publication or discuss the research should first consult Dr Kamuti and his department.

The research confirmed that the maggot infestation in the skin of dogs was very common in Kitui County.

Dr Kamuti surveyed the extent of the problem through questionnaires in eight Kitui sub-counties between March and August 2021.

He also collected maggots from the skin wounds of 400 dogs and identified them in a laboratory.

Live maggots were also collected from 180 dogs and incubated to adult flies.

The flies were identified to confirm they emanated from the maggots.

Dr Kamuti’s team confirmed the fly as Cordylobia anthropophaga by the characteristics of the maggots and adults.

Kitui Central had the highest occurrence of myiasis, where 60 per cent of the dogs were infested while the lowest was Kitui East with 37 per cent.

This is a heavy level of the disease and it explains why it was also frequently observed in goats. Goats and dogs mingle freely in households.

The study concluded that the dogs were getting infected because of poor hygiene and lack of housing.

During my interactions with dog and goat owners in Kitui County, I have learned that the animals are rarely washed with anti-parasite medicine called acaricides.

Dr Kamuti’s research would form a good basis for controlling the myiasis of dogs and goats in Kitui.

The problem causes economic losses due to poor health and animal deaths. In addition, farmers incur economic losses due to poor growth of animals and loss of body condition.

Dogs are important to Kitui County farmers as they provide household security and the security of goats and chickens against predators.

Some animals require veterinary care after heavy maggot infestation.

The maggots may also infest children.