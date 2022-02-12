It’s time the Kenyan livestock farmer’s mourning is heard

As a nation, we must hear the cry of the farmer, lest we close down livestock production and find ourselves spending most of our income on importing food of animal origin.

This would be a crisis that the consumer and the national policy makers will come to appreciate from the high cost of feeding the nation.

I have increasingly received complaints from livestock farmers on the high cost of feeds and feed ingredients over the last one year.

Three farmers called in the last two weeks, saying they have stopped buying factory feeds and started making their own rations.

Initially, the farmers said, they had been making good savings on feeding their pigs despite the hustles of obtaining feed raw materials.

However, the situation is becoming untenable.

When they started formulating their feeds last year, a kilogramme of sow and weaner meal was going for Sh24 to Sh30 to make while pig finisher was Sh23 to Sh26.

At the time, the farmers produced baconer pigs at 6.5 months old at a cost of 12,500.

The farmers were happy with the proceeds of their sales.

They sold their baconers at Sh17,000 to Sh20,000 each, depending on weight.

Unfortunately, the new-found solution did not last long.

Due to the fast escalation of the price of the ingredients in the last one year, the cost of producing the same feeds has risen to Sh40 to Sh46 per kilogramme for sow and weaner and Sh33 to Sh36 for pig finisher.

Even with the rise in production of feed, the market price of baconers remains the same.

This has made production of pigs teeter on the brink of unprofitability.

Financing processors

Further increase in the cost of feed ingredients will push these farmers out of business and deny Kenyan consumers the much-needed pig meat.

It is the same situation with poultry and dairy farmers.

In fact, it is worse for dairy farmers due to the large quantities of feeds required by an individual cow.

One dairy farmer recently said he was spending Sh65 to produce a litre of milk, which he sells for Sh40.

The farmer loudly wondered why he should continue producing milk.

“In other words, I am financing milk processors and consumers,” he said.

The state of affairs in Kenya must be addressed urgently or we risk a stoppage of livestock farming.

Such a scenario would jeopardise our national food security.

The main reason for the high cost of feeds is our failure to grow the key ingredients in sufficient quantities.

The two most important ingredients for feeds by bulk and nutritional value are soya bean and maize.

Primarily, soya bean provides protein and oil while maize gives the animals energy.

The two nutritional components are the most critical in commercial livestock production.

The price of soya bean has risen from between Sh35 to Sh45 per kilogramme to the current Sh90 to Sh125.

Kenya can grow soya beans but most farmers stopped producing it because the prices offered by oil processors and feed millers were very low.

The processors then started importing the raw material from as far as Zambia.

The availability of the product is also affected by increased global demand.

This has in turn escalated the price to the current new highs.

Maize, on the other hand, is a Kenyan staple in the form of ugali, porridge and githeri.

Farmers again lower production due to poor prices.

Further, there is great competition for maize between animals and humans.

While the above factors remain in play, processors and consumers are happy because their objectives are met.

The processors make their profits while consumers get their supplies cheaply.

Unfortunately, the crop and livestock farmer – upon whom the processors and consumers depend – are getting a raw deal.

That means their enterprises cannot be sustained in the long run.

It is important that fair trade be incorporated in crop and livestock production in order for farmers to remain in business.

I have said many times that farming is a patriotic duty.

Crop and livestock farmers work against numerous odds to feed a hungry nation.

The nation then must in turn cushion the farmer to ensure she does not incur unnecessary losses and stop working.

No subsidies

I am of the opinion that farmers should establish strong lobbies that can negotiate fair trade with processors of feeds and animal-based foods, the government and consumers.

At the end of the food production chain, it is important for farmers and consumers to know that it is the consumer who pays the cost of production, including the farmer’s profit.

In Kenya, the consumer pays directly from the price of processed and raw food products.

There are no government subsidies on agricultural production.

In most developed regions such as the United States, Canada, Europe, South Korea, Australia and even Brazil, consumers pay directly and indirectly through government subsidies to agricultural production.

In the US, for example, the bulk of the subsidies goes to growers of corn, soya beans, wheat, cotton and rice.