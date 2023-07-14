Improving mechanisation in Kenya one tractor at a time

Mechanisation has been made easy for Kenyan farmers, thanks to a mobile app by Hello Tractor that enables landowners to hail a tractor at the touch of a key. After installing the app, an individual can sign in and register as a farmer and make bookings. A booking agent can also link the farmer with tractors. Apart from coordinating bookings, the app allows an agent with a large network of farmers to own a tractor. Hello Tractors Chief Operating Officer, Folu Okunade, says the initiative has largely succeeded due to the launch of a farmer-friendly programme called Pay-As-You-Go in Kisumu last year. “In order to qualify for a tractor, an agent must have created a large network of farmers through the app,” says Okunade. Whenever an agent hits 1,200 acres of pre-booked land, he or she gets approved for tractor financing. It is through this programme that four farmers in Western Kenya acquired a tractor each with two supplements late last month. Evaline Agutu from Kisumu County says her efforts towards helping farmers access tractors through bookings made her get a tractor, having paid just Sh235,641. “The tractor is valued at Sh4 million. This organisation has made it easy for smallholder farmers own the machine while clearing the remaining amount,” Agutu says. On learning about the programme last year, she downloaded the app from the Google playstore and registered as a booking agent . By the time she was granted ownership of the brand-new tractor, Agutu had made more than 2,500 bookings.

Boost to farming

“I am happy because this is a boost to my farming enterprise. We can now easily prepare our lands and plant before the rains. It guarantees good harvests,” she says .

Just months ago, Agutu would be among farmers failing to plant at the right time due to delays in preparing land as there were few tractors around.

“Many farmers have big tracts of land. Our oxen are weak due to the long dry spells and cannot be used to prepare land,” she says.

Okunade told the Seeds of Gold that Hello Tractor has played an important role in connecting machine suppliers with farmers for five years .

Through a rent-own model ,the firm buys tractors, which are then leased to entrepreneurs to service farms while paying.

“As they use the tractors, farmers pay a fixed amount per week, based on work done . If the rate is Sh100 and the tractor owner tills 10 acres for the week , they are required to channel Sh1,000 to Hello Tractor,” Okunade says.

Michael Onduru, another farmer, says he built a network of more than 3,000 farmers before receiving a tractor, which came with a chisel plough and reaper .

Onduru says part of his first deposit had been drawn from the savings he made from the commission earned while working as a booking agent .

“Using the right implement will ensure the profile of the soil is not destroyed,” he says.

The tractor comes with a plough and reaper or plough and harrow, depending on what the farmer needs.

Okunade says his firm has supplied 45 tractors to farmers in 14 counties with 100 more to be given out in the next 18 months. The organisation also works with farmers in Uganda and Nigeria.

“Our studies showed that 50 per cent of the harvest gap was due to lack of machines. Hello Tractor’s mission is to make Africa the world’s bread basket,” he says.

“It is a partnership with Heifer International, John Deere and Absa Bank.”

Heifer International Communications Officer, Francis Mwaniki, says the partnership is based on a passion to improve mechanisation and productivity .

Time to time clinics and training are some benefits the first time tractor owners enjoy .

He says the programme also aims at encouraging young people venture into agriculture.

