Important qualities of a model pig farm

By  Dr Joseph Mugachia

Veterinary doctor.

  • Healthy pigs do not get dirty if their environment is clean and feed is nutritionally balanced. However, pigs are experts in dirtying themselves if you provide them the opportunity.

Two weeks ago I had a dilemma of organising a farm tour for a pig keeper and two prospective farmers. Charles and Violet have never reared pigs but they wanted to start keeping pigs.

