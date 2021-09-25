Hussein Ali, Tasmin Yaseen
Hussein Ali, Tasmin Yaseen find sweet business in making sauce from chilli

By  Stanley Kimuge

Hussein Ali and Tasmin Yaseen are busy working at their small value addition plant in Elgon View, Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

