How we make soap from potatoes for more cash

Rose Muthike, a potato farmer in Molo sub county, is not a happy farmer because for the last few months, she has been harvesting losses from the crop she has farmed for years.

As many other potato growers in the region, Muthike is blaming her plight on new regulations imposed by the county government, which banned packaging of the produce in extended bags.

Farmers are thus selling the produce in 60kg bags at Sh500 each, a new low.

But a new opportunity has arisen for potato farmers as they seek to avoid losses. This involves making bar soaps using the produce.

“Farmers don’t incur any losses when they make soap using potatoes. All sizes of potatoes are used and no chemical is added,” says Muthike.

To make bar soap, one requires at least 3kg of Irish potatoes, 500 grams of caustic soda, 1kg of cooking oil, 300ml of coconut oil, a teaspoon of powdery soap colour or 150ml of perfume. The last two ingredients can be added depending on the soap one plans to makes.

Farmers make soap from potatoes at Baraka Agricultural College in Molo, Nakuru County. Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

Cynthia Mwende from Baraka Agricultural College in Molo, who is training farmers on the new value addition venture, says any type of potato can be used to make soap.

“After peeling the potatoes, one need to squash them using a blender, then boil, sieve and stir as they add cooking oil or fat,” explains Mwende, adding that the stirring should continue as other ingredients are added.

The 3kg potatoes and other ingredients will produce 30 bar soaps.

Coconut oil and cooking fat, according to Mwende, helps to make the soap softer and later soften the skin when using this soap.

The bar soap will be ready for use after 14 days. The women pack in 250g or 1kg packs.

Mwende says the technology is easy to use and any farmer growing potatoes make soap on the farm.

Ivene Chelang’at from Total in Mau Summit is among those who have embraced the soap-making business.





“The soap has no chemicals and when using it, it lathers faster and produces more foam.”

According to Cecelia Wanjiru, potato farmers must find new revenue streams as the market faces challenges.

“The potato business has declined yet farmers spend lots of money to grow the crop. It becomes even difficult to farm the crop during the rainy season,” says the farmer.

She is hopeful that with time, she will be delivering her soaps to various clients. Each soap retails for between Sh80 and Sh100 depending on the grams when packed.

“I sell my soap directly to consumers thus make a little more than if I was selling potatoes to brokers,” says Moses Molel, a resident of Sarambei.

Emma Mwangi, the crop inspector officer in Molo, says the business is recommended especially when there is glut.