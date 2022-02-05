How to make maize stover palatable to your animals

maize stovers
New Content Item (1)
Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group
NMG logo (6)

By  Jecinta Mwirigi

Livestock production specialist

For many small-scale farmers, agricultural crop residues constitute a crucial part of cattle, sheep and goats diet, particularly during the dry season.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.