How ranches can unlock potential of arid, semi-arid areas

Recent calls for ranch licences in the Tsavo ecosystem not to be renewed threaten to disrupt the lucrative beef business that has immense benefits to the country, the environment and the local communities.

Those clamouring to take the land and subdivide it into small portions have no idea about the uneconomical nature of such a move and the huge potential of commercial ranches.

There is a niche market for quality beef. At the Morendat Farm in Naivasha, for instance, a kilo of beef goes for Sh3,000, a whole six times higher than meat in ordinary markets.

Besides Naivasha, ranching in Laikipia is also quite developed. The Taita Taveta county government should be figuring out how to learn the best ranch practices to tap into the export market.

As Kenya grapples with the challenge of attaining food security, the attention is increasingly turning to livestock and ranching, which have the potential to lift the country’s economy and that of local communities. That is why the importance of ranching as an economic and food security pillar needs to be put into perspective.

To tap the benefits of ranching, there is need to understand its economic and environmental value. The starting point is to appreciate that livestock production is an important agricultural activity, with nearly 60 per cent of smallholders owning one or more head of cattle.

About 80 per cent of Kenya is arid and semi-arid, with pastoralism as the main source of livelihood. More than 75 per cent of cattle is kept by pastoralists. This points to the huge potential, particularly if the widespread pastoralism is transformed into modern ranches.

Management of ranches

To transition livestock keeping from a subsistence enterprise to a vibrant economic activity, farmers need to be equipped with modern skills. This way, they will be able to transform their lives and contribute more to the economic growth.

Ranches face a host of challenges in form of climate change, urbanisation and improper handling of the livestock value chain. With rising population, there is also the tendency to subdivide land into commercially unviable portions. For quality grazing, a cow needs a certain acreage and proper care.

Although ranches have contributed significantly to the country’s livestock products, they are still not capable of meeting the country needs thanks to these challenges. There is a sense of urgency in addressing the problems.

The solutions lie in ensuring proper management of ranches while consolidating small farms into bigger ones. The benefits flowing from big ranches are varied.

Apart from economies of scale, big farms are better equipped to handle setbacks than smallholder farms because they employ sustainable means of production as seen in models such as conservancies. Large farms are also able to properly take care of the environment.

We should be mulling ways of transforming the current ranches into multibillion enterprises rather than extinguishing the little light that there is.