Ismael Mwinyi
How our four cows thrive on tiny farm

By  Pius Maundu

What you need to know:

  • Ismael Mwinyi keeps dairy cows on 45 by 70 feet land reaping big.
  • To maximise on the little space, Mwinyi has installed a storey shed next to the cowshed where he stocks hay.

Several customers normally line up for milk every day at Ismael Mwinyi's homestead in Manyatta Estate in Makindu Township, Makueni County.

