How Christmas decor keeps wild animals away from my fruit farm

Laikipia’s expansive and beautiful plains offer a breathtaking view, especially to first time visitors. Legend has it that many of those who visit the area in search of new opportunities, especially in farming, never think twice about investing there.

Martin Ndirangu is one of them and in these magnificent plains, he has created a fruit haven that not only attracts local but also international visitors who troop to his farm to learn how to grow apples, peaches, persimmon and dragon fruits.

His orchard is located in South Imenti village, which overlooks the Aberdare Forest.

Seeds of Gold team finds him in the company of a family that had visited his farm to learn. One thing that awes anyone who visits the 2.5-acre orchard is that it looks like one big Christmas tree.

Each tree is ‘decorated’ with Christmas décor making the farm a colourful spectacle. His farm hosts 1,620 apple trees, 1,000 dragon fruits, 50 red peaches, 20 nectarines and 10 pomegranates.

“These Christmas streamers protect my fruits from invasive birds and monkeys that come from Aberdare Forest and Ol Pejeta Conservancy,” says Ndirangu, noting that he decided to use them after losing almost 90 per cent of his harvest to predators.

Previously, he would spend most of his mornings chasing away the birds with stones, what was not only laborious but also a fruitless activity. Each fruit-bearing tree on the two-acre farm has the Christmas streamers which shine warding off wild animals.

Martin Ndirangu checks Christmas streamers on his fruit farm in Ngobit, Laikipia County, to keep birds and monkeys at bay. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

“When the sun or moonlight hits the décor, it shines and reflects blinding the Colombian monkeys, birds and any other wild animal during the day and at night. This has helped me to end the menace,” he notes, adding that one must make sure the streamers face the sun for them to be effective.

According to him, the decor reflects the light from the sun or moon towards the eyes of the predator scaring them away. He says the decor is 95 percent effective.

To install the “security” feature on his farm, which he says came to him as an idea in February, he spent some Sh10,000 to purchase the Christmas décor.

In 2018, Ndirangu quit formal employment at the Kenya Red Cross to pursue farming. “I started by planting grafted apples, my main fruit.

The root-stalk was grafted with a wild apple variety making them able to survive in harsh climatic conditions,” he says, noting that the plants are grown a metre from each other and three metres between rows with an acre taking 820 plants.

From an acre, he harvests about 20 boxes of apples that he sells to fruit vendors, hotels and supermarkets. Each box weighs 18kg and each goes at Sh400.

“Apples are an all season crop such that once you start harvesting, you continue until the end of the year,” he says. He sells a kilo of peaches at Sh1,800 mainly to Indians.

Away from the fruit farm, Ndirangu also keeps over 20,000 tilapia fish, a business he started about two years ago as he diversified his agribusiness.

“I started with some 5,000 fingerings that I bought from Sagana fish institute and have grown the farm since then. I keep mainly monosex tilapia,” he says. He feeds the fish on pellets, worms and chicken waste from his poultry unit.

To protect his fish from predators, he has fenced off the pond area with mesh while geese that he keeps help him scare away birds.

Around the pond, he has further planted rosemary plants that prevent mosquitoes from breeding in the facility. He sells a kilo of fish at Sh800 to hotels and individuals while fingerlings measuring two to three inches sell at Sh40.

John Wambugu an agronomist at Wambugu Farm in Nyeri, terms the use of Christmas streamers as innovative, adding that one can also use solar-powered floodlights to scare away animals.

“It is very difficult to deal with human-wildlife because animals too have a right to survive. One only has to make the animals keep off farms,” he says.

He adds that when growing fruits such as apples and peaches, a farmer should consider the soil type, the ecological zone and the size of the farm.

"Given that the fruits are tropical, a farmer should consider if the ecological zone is windy because the crops depend on pollination," he says.