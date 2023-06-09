Hope for food security as African countries embrace seed varieties with climate-smart features

The number of countries in Africa embracing seed varieties with climate-smart features is increasing steadily, giving hope for food security in a continent ravaged by drought and hunger.

This is according to research findings released by a research professor at Cornell University, Prof Ed Mabaya during a recent AFSTA Congress held in Dakar, Senegal.

At the same time, the detailed index revealed that maize dominates most national variety release catalogues in the past 20 years in several countries like Kenya and Uganda, overshadowing other crops like bean, cowpea, sorghum, and millet

On average across all countries, maize accounts for 60 per cent of the new varieties released out of the four focus crops for each country.

Burkina Faso is leading the pack with 100 per cent climate-smart features in several varieties released including for rice, sorghum, and cowpea crops, which hit the market in the 2019-2021 planting season.

Mali is also following in the footsteps of Burkina Faso with all 100 per cent of the varieties released from 2018 - 2020 having climate-smart features in key crops like rice, cowpeas, sorghum, and maize.

In Kenya, where more than 40 million people are facing hunger, 63.4 per cent of the varieties released including maize, cowpeas, sorghum, and bean in 2019-2021 have climate-smart features.

In Zimbabwe, of the 24 varieties released with special features between 2019-2021, some 19 (79 per cent) of them had climate-smart features with maize, bean, soybean, and sorghum featuring prominently.

There is also a growing emergence of private companies specialising in the production of basic seeds in Kenya, Nigeria Zambia, and South Africa.

This growth faced the persistent challenge of counterfeit seed, but new innovations emerged and the adequacy of government efforts to eradicate counterfeit seed saw no cases reported in Ethiopia and Mali.

“Counterfeit seed continues to be a significant challenge in many countries. Most cases of counterfeit seeds are not reported, so official figures are often missing. Government efforts to address this issue are poor in most countries with weak punitive measures and a lack of tracking by regulators,” noted Prof Mabaya.

The index revealed that Uganda had the highest cases of counterfeit seeds reported at 65 followed by Mozambique and Zimbabwe at 49 and 45, respectively.