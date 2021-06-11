Artificial insemination
Goats throw lifeline to inseminators

By  Mercy Mwende

What you need to know:

  • Artificial insemination (AI) was initially was restricted to cows.
  • Artificial insemination in goats is a difficult task because of the animal’s body shape.

Asaph Murage, a veterinary officer, saunters into the homestead of a farmer keeping goats in Ndia, Kirinyaga County.

