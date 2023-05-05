Goat farmer takes the road not known and reaps big 

About 12 kilometres from Katito town in Kisumu County is Zamil Farms Ltd.

The four-acre farm belongs to 29-year-old Mildred Adhiambo. One enjoys the spectacular view of Nyabondo hills from the farm.

Adhiambo rears 90 Galla goats at one section of Zamil Farms, with nine being adult males.

The Seeds of Gold journalists find Adhiambo moving towards the pen. As soon as she arrives, the animals come running as if to welcome her. They know she is carrying a packet of salt lick.

“After getting the salt lick, the animals are released to the hill to browse on the shrubs. They have known that we provide the salt lick around 3 pm,” Adhiambo says.

From her savings and business proceeds, Adhiambo bought an acre in 2020. Her intention was to set up a goat breeding farm.

“I did online research and consulted friends and family before settling on goats,” she says.

A year later, she went to Kitui and Kajiado counties to buy 50 Galla goats. One was going for Sh5,000.

“The Galla breed has a large body and fetches more money compared to local goats,” Adhiambo says.

Unfortunately, Adhiambo lost 35 goats to diseases just months later.

She admits not having been keen on spraying, deworming, pest control and other routines.

Mildred Adhiambo gives salt lick to some of her goats. Photo credit: Elizabeth Ojina | Nation Media Group

“Many died of anaemia and other metabolic illnesses,” Adhiambo recalls.

Husbandry skills

With time, she mastered good husbandry skills after attending a one-month course at the Dairy Training Institute in Naivasha.

Adhiambo also hired a farmhand and often consulted animal health service providers.

The young farmer is always at the pen by 6 am. She and her worker do the cleaning.

The goats are fed on shrubs, rice straw, and maize stalk mixed with molasses with a supplement of salt lick.

She sprays the animals against ticks and other external parasites on weekends.

“I realised that rearing goats have better returns compared to poultry. Chicken feed is very expensive. A goat eats about 1.5 kilos of feed a day,” she says.

She adds that only kids with desirable characteristics are sold.

“When we buy goats from other farms, we monitor their health to determine if they are suitable for breeding or for meat,” Adhiambo says.

“Many farmers are looking for a place to get quality breeds. We do synchronised breeding of 30 goats every five months.”

Zamil Farms Ltd sells a young doe for Sh5,000, a mature one for breeding for Sh7,000 while a pregnant goat goes for Sh9,500.

“Preferably, a farmer should get the goat when it is at least two months pregnant to improve the chances of survival in the new environment,” she says.

“Those ready to slaughter are sold per live weight. A kilo goes for Sh300. Many of our customers come from Kisumu, Busia and Migori counties. Farmers are looking for reliable breeders and suppliers.”

Since some families desire to rear goats but have no space, Adhiambo lets the animals remain at her farm but at a fee.

“The farmer may not have a pen or space. We keep the animals until the households are ready to have them,” she says.

Adhiambo has started a community programme, educating Katito locals on goat breeding.

Those interested “hire” a billy goat. When the farmer’s female goats conceive, she links the owner to potential buyers.

Adhiambo’s greatest challenge is foot and mouth disease. Katito also has few animal health service providers.

“We do all we can to vaccinate the goats and control pests and diseases. Foot and mouth diseases usually originate from Kericho County,” she says.

Usomi Agriculture CEO, Denis Mujibi, says vaccination prevents the deadly disease.