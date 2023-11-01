Global organisation seeking stories of innovations by smallholder farmers

Agri-journalists have an opportunity to benefit a field visit and learn from United Nations’ (UN) projects in agricultural risk management, in a new challenge to highlight stories of innovations by smallholder farmers to manage agricultural risks.

This is through the Platform for Agricultural Risk Management (PARM) and Africa 21 Challenge, dubbed the PARM Stories Challenge, launched on September 26, 2023 inviting journalists to create documentary-style videos highlighting stories of rural farmers who have developed innovative initiatives to manage agricultural risks, as part of the celebration of World Food Day and the International Day of Rural Women.

PARM is the global partnership on agricultural risk management for development and provides technical support to governments for the integration of agricultural risk management into policies, institutional capacities, and investments.

Agri-food systems

“More than a contest, the PARM Stories Challenge aims to highlight the special contribution of smallholder farmers that every day, face multiple risks, yet they produce one-third of the world’s food,” the organization said in a statement.

The organisation is looking for compelling videos that explore the challenges smallholder farmers face, their innovative solutions, and the positive impacts of their initiatives on their productivity and the sustainability of agri-food systems in their community and/or beyond.

“Particular attention should be paid on women, youth and other vulnerable communities,” the statement added.

Innovative actions

“The first winner of the challenge will benefit from a field visit in one or more operational countries of PARM/IFAD to gain direct experience of the projects/activities of the UN in agricultural risk management. In addition, the first three winning videos will also be presented during an international event as well as the winning journalists.”

Participants have until 18 November2023 to submit their videos which will be reviewed by a professional jury composed of communication specialists from the United Nations, a member of Africa 21, experienced journalists from Nation Media Group, TV5 Monde, Swiss Radio Television and a member of the hugefarmers’ organisations FIFATA.