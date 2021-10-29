Gilad Millo
Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

Seeds of Gold

Prime

Gilad Millo’s new song on garlic farming

By  Pauline Ongaji

What you need to know:

  • The one time deputy ambassador of Israel has been farming garlic for the last two years.
  • Gilad’s love for agriculture goes beyond the few years he has been practising garlic farming.

Gilad Millo is a man who keeps on adding different feathers in his cap. Once a deputy ambassador of Israel, the singer is now juggling music with garlic farming.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.