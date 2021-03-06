Fungal diseases common in spinach

spinarch
Downey mildew
Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
NMG logo

By  Ann Macharia

Agricultural Technical Consultant

In our last article, we identified pests such as caterpillars and cutworms that are likely to affect our spinach. This article will look at some of the diseases likely to affect spinach and the possible control measures.

Related

More from Business

  1. Fungal diseases common in spinach

  2. I have no regrets retiring from hospitality to start rearing pigs

  3. Hanging onto hope after onions brought tears to flower farmer

  4. PRIME Milking money from Galla goats

  5. Why your chicken are laying fewer eggs

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.