From shelling to drying and storage; this is how to manage maize after harvesting

Last week, we discussed the process of harvesting a maize crop to end up with dry grains.

Farmer Moses, however, sold his produce green for more income. Currently, due to the ongoing drought, there are limited livestock feeds.

Therefore, Farmer Moses is selling the maize stalks to farmers at Sh10 each.

Some vendors are slicing the stalks into pieces and selling them to desperate farmers.

For maize farmers like Moses, this has enabled them to earn extra income.

In this article, however, we focus on the management of maize produce after harvest.

Post-harvest management refers to operations or activities that are carried out after harvesting the maize. These include drying, shelling, storage, and transportation.

Shelling is the first post-harvest management practice carried out after harvesting.

It refers to the dehusking of maize cobs to end up with the grains. Before shelling, one should ensure the maize is well-dried to prevent creating a conducive environment for pests and diseases.

Drying maize happens at two levels, during stooking and after shelling.

While drying the grains, use a polythene sheet and avoid them having direct contact with the soil, which results in fungal infection.

Machines do a good drying job. One of them is the Easydry M500 portable maize dryer, which is efficient.

While drying the maize, one should observe the moisture content to prevent the growth of mould, which results in aflatoxin attack. Storing maize for a longer period is essential for food security.

Before storage, ensure the store is clean and remove all the old grain. Insecticides should be applied to curb pests.

The store should be well-ventilated and rain-proof. An airtight container, such as a hermetic bag, can be used to store the maize.

Since both mould and pests require oxygen and high humidity to thrive, airtight containers are the best at controlling them.

Without using pesticides, hermetic storage bags work well in controlling pests. Weighing should be done before storage, as this enables the farmer to know the quantities harvested.

During transportation to the market, ensure the vehicle is well-cleaned to prevent contamination of the product.