From mulching to growing resistant varieties; lessons for coffee growers from the farm clinic

The aroma of good coffee filled the air last Saturday as Seeds of Gold held its farm clinic at Dedan Kimathi University of Technology (Dekut) in Nyeri.

A few minutes to 8 am, the farmers mainly drawn from the coffee growing areas of Mt Kenya started to flock to the institution of higher education armed with notebooks and pens ready to interact with agriculture experts.

At about 8.30 am, the event started. The farmers began with a four-hour question and answer session before they later toured a coffee farm for lessons on best growing practices as well processing and marketing.

John Gathirwa, a lecturer at Dekut, advised farmers to always test their soils and check the soil moisture content as monitoring provides vital information that may be used to improve cup quality and yields.

“The soil pH is a crucial indicator of the biological and chemical health of the soil, with adjustments such as adding lime to soil potentially restoring a balanced pH and enabling the crop to flourish. The acidity of the soil in a coffee farm should range from 4.9 to 5.6 to fully support a plant,” he explained.

Currently, farmers are grappling with the drought that has led to decline in the production and quality of coffee berries.

Crop defoliation

With the lack of rain, soils have become dry leading to defoliation of the crop quality and berry abortion.

According to Gathirwa, to cushion farmers from such climate change effects, intercropping coffee plants with trees like grevillea and moringa helps provide shade to the crops ensuring longevity.

“This also helps to maintain the quality of coffee and improve its flavour despite the harsh weather conditions,” he said.

Apart from shading, farmers were also advised to spray foliar fertiliser on their crops as a short-term measure in the dry season to ensure flowering.

The use of irrigation and mulching was identified as the other ways to mitigate climate change effects.

Gathirwa said mulching provides nutrients and ensures that soil contains enough moisture.

Peter Mwirigi, a lecturer and researcher at the institution, explained to farmers why they should choose varieties to grow wisely as the genetic makeup of a plant affects its susceptibility.

He noted that some varieties are more vulnerable to diseases, for instance, SL, to leaf rust. Other common causes of diseases include environmental conditions with diseases like coffee berry manifesting during the rainy seasons. Improper crop management and intercropping coffee with plants that are primary hosts to pests also affect production.

To curb leaf rust, Mwirigi called for use of organic copper or any fungicide while for coffee berry disease, which is one of the biggest challenges affecting the region, he recommended growing resistant varieties like Ruiru and Batian.

However, some farmers raised concerns that they have been planting the Batian and Ruiru varieties but have largely been affected by diseases.

Joseph Muraguri, a farmer from Meru, said he bought Ruiru coffee seedlings from a roadside nursery in Kiambu about four years ago, but the crop has since been affected by the berry disease.

Mwirigi, however, faulted the farmer for purchasing poorly grafted coffee seedlings, noting that for many, the scion is wrongly placed.

He asked farmers to buy quality seedlings from the Coffee Research Institute.

“Usually, one cannot tell the variety of plants bought from unlicensed dealers even at five years. Thus, it becomes difficult to know what diseases or climatic conditions it is susceptible to,” he said.

Initially, Mwirigi said some pests that were only found in the lowland areas did not affect crops grown in the highlands but with climate change, coffee farmers are facing the same challenges.

Jacob Munyi, a farmer from Embu, said the clinic, whose theme was the “Road to quality coffee, regaining the footing”, was timely.

“I would use the knowledge gained here to invest in value addition so that I process produce from my 10 acres. I plan to start processing my coffee beans by naturally fermenting or pulping them using honey to create diverse products for the market,” he said.