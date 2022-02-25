Breaking News: Jubilee NDC: Delegates vote to eject DP Ruto from party

Bokashi can be made at home by fermenting organic matter.

Forget costly fertiliser, try bokashi 

What you need to know:

  • Using bokashi, which many farmers are making at home by fermenting organic matter, can easily restore the virgin state of the land.
  • According to a recent study, bokashi increases plant nutrient uptake, growth and yield through basic mechanisms.

Maize farmers, particularly smallholders, are not sure whether to plant after the price of fertiliser went up by more than 200 per cent in two seasons.

