For good urban beekeeping, keep apiary away from people

bee keeping

Bernard Kiruthu inspects bees in an apiary at Kamakwa in Nyeri County on March 15, 2021. 


Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group
logo (13)

By  Mercy Mwende

Nation Media Group

Urban beekeeping is common in developed countries as it gives aspiring bee farmers an opportunity to carry out the business, says Joel Naibei, an apiculture expert from Egerton University.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. SpaceX to build craft for moon tours

  2. Teachers want Mwalimu Sacco bosses sacked

  3. CMA goes after 8 Imperial Bank directors in Sh2bn fraud

  4. Who will be new ports authority boss?

  5. Kenya hires US firm to boost global image

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.