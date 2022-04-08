First steps in growing maize under irrigation

Across Kenya, maize production is normally done under rain-fed conditions, where farmers plant the crop at the onset of the rains and wait for at least six months to harvest.

This includes in areas where rainfall is scarce, the reason why the crop performs poorly in such regions.

However, as the rain becomes increasingly erratic due to the changing climate, growing the crop under irrigation should not be an exception as it is currently but should become the norm.

This is, therefore, the reason why this column will for the next five to six months focus on growing maize under irrigation.

In the past months, we have covered French beans, tomatoes and capsicums, but I believe it is time now to try and shift maize from rain-fed to an irrigated crop.

There are different irrigation techniques that one can use for maize production. These are drip, furrow or pivot irrigation systems, especially for large-scale production.

Through irrigation, one can thus grow the crop for silage, to be harvested green or for drying.

This time round I will work with Farmer Moses who is considering growing the staple under drip irrigation in Ngong, Kajiado County.

He wishes to produce green maize, harvest fodder for his animals and also end up with dry maize.

Irrigation system

He will use drip irrigation system to ensure his production is not interrupted. Also, with drip irrigation, he can easily take full control when water and nutrients are delivered to the crop's root zone. This, therefore, helps in managing the inputs and securing profitability.

The irrigation system is also economical in terms of water usage, as it requires a small amount compared to the overhead system. This leads to saving water as well as improving crop yields.

Drip irrigation also allows one to control soil moisture and nutrient levels.

Besides that, in drip irrigation system, there is high nutrient application efficiency to ensure maximised production per fertiliser unit.

This is possible when the farmer does fertigation, which is the process of supplying water and nutrients at the same time.

Under the system, there is also minimal weed growth, which reduces the cost of weeding due to the precise water delivery.

Soil erosion

Drip irrigation helps to curb soil erosion, thus enabling crops to get necessary nutrients. The system requires less maintenance because it does not have moving parts or a complex mechanism.

Having considered the irrigation system, Farmer Moses’s next assignment is to select a variety that matches the local growing conditions.

His aim while doing the production would be to ensure he gets high yields, focusing on maximising the number of grains per cob and increasing the weight of the grains.

Therefore, from about half-acre, under the drip system, one can harvest as much as they can get from an acre.