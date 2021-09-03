Tasmin Yaseen
Farmers on the brink as cost of livestock feeds hits sky-high

By  Seeds of Gold Team

What you need to know:

  • Rising cost of animal feeds pushes cost of production three-fold for farmers.
  • Some farmers have given up, others have scaled down their operations. 

Jesse Ngugi, a medical doctor, quit the profession in 2016 after practising for about a year to venture into pig farming.

