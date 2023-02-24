Farmers, companies bag trophies at awards gala

After a four-year wait, the 2019 National Farmers Competition Award Scheme winners have been announced and feted.

The gala dinner was at Serena Hotel, Nairobi, on February 17. It featured different categories of farmers.

The award was stopped due to the Covid-19 pandemic that killed millions of people around the world, Kenya being among the countries affected.

Organisers of the awards had to adhere to the restrictions set by the Ministry of Health to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

Vulnerable groups took centre stage at the Serena Hotel event, as young people, women and people with disabilities were recognised.

Thirty hectares

The award for the Women in Agriculture category went to Kenbet Farm which is based in Ol Jororok, as Jonathan Keter bagged the Physically Challenged Persons in Agriculture Prize.

Caroline Mukuhi, the founder of Kimplanter Seedlings and Nurseries Ltd – and who was one of the 2021 YouthAdapt winners’ cohort from the continent during the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference or Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP 27), bagged the Youth in Agriculture award.

Crop Development PS Philip Kello Harsama, Pest Control Product Board Kenya MD Esther Kimani and Elgon Kenya Ltd Director Baiju Kantaria (right) present a first runner-up award in the Special Category to Ethan Chege of NIRP East Africa.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

Prior to her getting the award, Ms Mukuhi’s contribution to farming saw her feted at the Nairobi International Trade Fair in 2019 by the then-President Uhuru Kenyatta.

She was also named the Youth Ambassador for Agriculture in Kiambu County.

In the Floriculture Farms Less than 30 Hectare category, Equinox Horticulture Farm emerged top, while Fides Kenya Ltd scooped the Special Category Recommendation (Breeders/ Propagators) Prize.

The National Farmers Competition Award Scheme started in 2013 as a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) between the Ministry of Agriculture and Elgon Kenya Ltd.

The objective was to scale up the Presidential Farmers Competition which only focused on soil conservation and farm management.

The partnership is aimed at upscaling the Presidential Farmers Competition Award Scheme (PFCAS) through promoting agribusiness and encouraging participation and adaptation of commercial farming as a career, especially among the youth.

Common goal

In a speech read by Crop Development Principal Secretary Philip Kello Harsama, Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi thanked the winners, adding that the PPP is a true demonstration that private organisations can set aside resources and work with the government to achieve a common goal.

“The promotion of agribusiness is a government priority. This partnership is premised on the main goal, which is to promote agribusiness and encourage participation and adoption of commercial farming as a choice career, especially among the youth who had shunned the industry as an undertaking of the old and illiterate,” the minister said.

The awards also saw the inclusion of the Agro Dealer category, recognising the important role these businesses play in supplying inputs and advising farmers on good practices.

There was also the inclusion of the Small and Medium Enterprises category, which the CS

said resonated well with the aspirations of the Agricultural Sector Transformation and Growth Strategy (ASTGS) and National Agribusiness Strategy among other important government policy documents.

Speaking at the event that was followed by the launch of the 4K Club Awards, Elgon Kenya Ltd Managing Director, Bimal Kantaria, said the ceremony offered a platform of recognition for young people to embrace agriculture.

“This will ensure the young generation is involved in agribusiness,” Dr Kantaria said and called for exploring ways of bringing on board Young Farmers Clubs into the programme.

Winners of this year’s National Farmers Awards pose with their trophies.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

University of Nairobi VC, Stephen Kiama, said though agriculture has not been as successful as anticipated due to lack of systems to help farmers adapt to technology, the 4K plan has come at an important time.

4K Clubs

The rebranded 4K Clubs project will launch its Presidential Award Scheme (4k clubs PAS) contest.

Dr Kantaria said the aim of the 4K Clubs PAS is to provide a platform to identify, recognise, celebrate and reward excelling club agents.

He added that the clubs would change the perception of the youth towards agriculture.

“A total of 709 schools have been included in an effort to bring young people into agriculture. Learners will showcase their talents, innovations and technology which can be scaled up and disseminated,” he added.

The 4K Clubs PAS will entail clubs taking part through call for participation to be announced soon.

Clubs will participate at different levels – ward, sub-county and county.

There will be 47 categories at county level, from which the ultimate winner at the national level will be awarded by the President of Kenya who is the patron of the 4K clubs.

During the Serena event, trophies, plaques and medals for the competition were unveiled.

There was also the commissioning of the 4K Clubs PAS Judging System.