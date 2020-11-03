Experts' take on topical issues affecting farming, agribusiness

Should I grow butter beans or yellow beans?

Kindly advise: Between butter beans and yellow beans, which one should I grow under irrigation in a semi-arid area.

Also, explain the growth requirements like soil type and pest control. Is it possible to thrive on essential oils like blue tansy?

Kioko Mutisya

Irrigation is always the better option in the arid areas where water scarcity is a challenge in crop production.

Since irrigation is an added cost of production in this case, it is always advisable that you produce high-valued crops to break even.

Both butter beans and yellow beans can fetch good returns, depending on the location of your farm and the demand at the time of selling.

During peak times, butter beans can fetch up to Sh180 per kilo and are produced mostly in Nanyuki and some parts of Kitui, while yellow beans can go for Sh124 per kilo.

It is worth noting that butter beans are not planted much because of their crawling nature, which might reduce other crops’ yields in case of intercropping.

For the soil type, I recommend you do a soil test first to know your soil and fertility status. This will help you know what to add to your soil for healthy crops.

Sillus Oduor,

Department of Crops, Horticulture and Soils,

Egerton University.

****

Wheat farming

I have five acres in Nanyuki at a place known as Sweet waters and I am looking for the best variety of wheat seeds. Also, advise what quantity I will require. Do I need to apply fertiliser?

Warui

Wheat does well in Laikipia. The county favours the crop’s growth because it has the correct ecological requirements that include: Rainfall range of 500-1,300mm, which is good for the crop.

The region is also 1,500-2,900m above the sea level and the temperatures range from 15-25°C, which is relatively warmer, thus, suitable for wheat.

The crop also requires well-drained and deep fertile soils with a pH level of 5.5-7.5

Varieties

They include Njoro 2, which is high-yielding, drought-tolerant and performs well in the dryer wheat-growing areas and Robin, which is early maturing and resistant to stem rust. Other varieties are Korongo and Hawk.

Planting

Use wheat planter/air seeder with a seed rate of 50kg/acre. Use phosphorus fertiliser as starter for better root development and achievement of optimum crop production. Lack of these essential nutrients may lead to stunted growth and yellow to red older leaves.

Weed control

Weeds compete for nutrients, space, water and sunlight. They as well harbour some pathogens. This causes significant losses during harvest. Use wheat-selective herbicides from nearby agrochemical shops.

Pests

Crop is attacked by wheat aphids, thrips, nematodes, cut worms and stalk borers. Regularly monitor the crop.

The chemicals for the control are readily available in agrovet shops. Birds also eat grains off the mature ear, reducing plant density. They can be controlled by using scarecrows in the field.

Disease

Common diseases include black stem rust, brown leaf rust, powdery mildew and loose smut. Control these diseases when you first notice signs of disease.

Hillary Chelal, Egerton University.

****

Characteristics of good chicks

What are the qualities and sources of good chicks?

Mutai, Kericho

Understanding how to take care of chicks for the first month is extremely important. This is because the mother hen is missing and, therefore, the farmer becomes the caretaker of the chicks.

The farmer needs a circular brooder to keep the chicks, a clean environment and most importantly, a heat source.

For quality, the chicks must be alert, not blind, have no clawed toes, no broken wings and with bright eyes.

Chicks must be sourced from reputable farms like Kalro and Kenchic. As a farmer, demand a vaccination schedule and inspect the chicks before picking them up so that the ones with defects can be culled.

Dennis Kigiri, Department of Animal Science, Egerton University.

****

I need an incubator

I am looking for a locally (wood) made incubator for 60 eggs. Any assistance would be appreciated.

Ogambi

Incubators come in different sizes, from as low as 30 to as high as 10,000 eggs’ capacity. There are many suppliers of incubators, but it is important to note that you need an alternative power source in case of blackouts.

Also know the capacity of the setter and the skills required to operate the incubator. You can talk to farmer Robert Kipkoech, who makes them, on 0728954355.

Dennis Kigiri,

Department of Animal Science, Egerton University

****

Black soldier fly

I need the contact of anyone reliable selling black soldier fly larvae residing in Kericho, Sotik or Kakamega.

Jose

Black soldier fly larvae are high quality animal protein sources that are easy to raise as one manages bio-waste.

They have 45 per cent crude protein and more than 30 per cent fats. The can be used to feed chickens, pigs and fish replacing omena in animal feed. Contact denniskigiri@yahoo.com based at Egerton University.

Dennis Kigiri, Department of Animal Science, Egerton University.