Experts' take on topical issues affecting farming, agribusiness

I am interested in farming watermelons in Migori County. Kindly guide me on the process of planting and marketing the produce.

-Victor Omondi

Watermelon is propagated from seeds, which are directly planted in the field. The seeds are available from different companies in Kenya.

There are different varieties like Charleston gray, Sugar baby, Crimson sweet, Sunday special, Sukari F1, Asali F1, Sweet melon Galia F1, Moon and Stars.

Watermelons are warm-season crops and require a long growing season of high temperatures. They will not do well in cold areas.

Good vegetative growth requires 18-32oC, the optimal being 18- 24oC. They do better with adequate water supply.

Soils should be well-drained and with good water-holding capacity. The pH should be 6.0-6.8. Watermelons have been grown successfully in sandy soils, where water supply is adequate.

However, the best soils are sandy loam or silt loam. Application of nitrogenous fertilisers is based on soil type. Soils with high organic matter require 80kg N/ha, while light soils require 140kg N/ha.

The nitrogen fertiliser should be applied and incorporated into the soil at the planting time. The spacing is 1.5m between rows and 1m between seeds.

Phosphorus and potassium applications are based on soil tests, and both should also be applied at the time of planting.

The best melons are those raised under irrigation. Most of the soils under which the melons are grown are light and require frequent watering to maintain good growth.

Depending on the environmental conditions, 450-600mm of water is required within a growing season. Water can be applied through drip or furrow irrigation.

Use of sprinkler irrigation raises the humidity within the canopy and this leads to increased disease incidence. Weeds should be controlled, especially when the melon plants are young.

Weeds offer greater competition by shading the melon plants. Weed control can be achieved by application of black plastic mulches, cultivation and use of herbicides that are registered for use in melons.

Pests and diseases

Diseases such as powdery mildew, downy mildew, alternaria leaf spot, anthracnose and fusarium wilt cause problems under certain conditions.

Insect pests such as cucumber beetle, which is a vector for bacterial wilt, aphids, flea beetles and melon worms cause problems and can be controlled using suitable insecticides.

Phytophthora fruit rot affects watermelons during heavy rains. To control the disease, you should apply a fungicide when fruits start forming because the disease does not affect the leaves.

Avoid planting watermelon during heavy rainfall. Watermelons need water in the first few weeks of growth but when they start producing fruits, they need little water or if you are irrigating, you can stop.

As the fruit develops, the less water it gets the better as this will increase the sugar content and sugar concentration, making the fruit sweeter.

Harvesting

Watermelons are ready for harvesting in about three or four months. Maturity is indicated when the fruit gives a hollow sound when tapped with knuckles.

The fruit stem should be cut with a sharp knife rather than broken by hand.

Market

Watermelons have a huge market in major cities, open-air markets, households, hotels, institutions and supermarkets.

Carol Mutua

Department of Crops, Horticulture and Soils, Egerton University.

I want to rear and sell rabbits

I want to start keeping rabbits and selling them to butcheries across Nairobi. What are the legal and logistical requirements? I am totally new in this kind of business.

-Evans Ryanada

Rabbit meat is categorised as white meat, which makes it advantageous to consumers because it is easier to digest, has low fat and cholesterol.

Rabbit meat butcheries in Kenya are scarce, but consumer feeding patterns are changing due to the need to remain healthy.

The meat is, therefore, becoming affordable, especially to the middle class, with a kilo going for between Sh500 and Sh650.

This means there is a future in this business, but it is not a walk in the park. To begin with, you will have to invest a little more in consumer awareness.

As a food business operator, handling and hygiene must be top-notch and convincing enough since food safety is drawing the attention of potential consumers.

For better returns, there must be value for money for customers in every aspect of this ‘unique’ business. Look for areas or estates with high-potential buyers.

You will also need to know and understand the source of your rabbit meat and have trusted suppliers and abattoirs.

Make deliberate efforts to align with guidelines on safe handling and transport of meat. Just like any other business, you will need to have business operating licenses as well as permits and compliance guidelines from relevant food business regulating agencies.

Maureen N. Ogega, Department of Animal Science, Egerton University.

Keeping rabbits

I’m Edward, an aspiring agripreneur interested in rearing rabbits. Which is the best training centre for rabbit breeding practices?

The National Rabbit Breeding and Training Centre located in Ngong is a public institution that deals with rabbits, from breeding to marketing.

Contact them via their social media pages or pay them a visit. There are also several private firms around that you can check out.

Further, apps such as the ‘Rabbit management program’ can assist you manage a rabbit farm successfully.

Dennis Kigiri, Egerton University.

Dragon fruits

I would like to plant dragon fruit in Kyeleni, Oldonyo sabuk, Machakos County. The soil is black cotton. Can it do well there and where can I get seedlings and market?

-Rahab Mugambi

Dragon fruits are hardy and can do well in a wide range of soils as long as they are well-drained. You can get seedlings from Dr Matu in Nanyuki on 0722229364.

Carol Mutua, Department of Crops, Horticulture and Soils, Egerton University.