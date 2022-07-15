Experts call for efficient food system in Africa in the wake of Russia-Ukraine war

African agricultural experts have called for the continent to build capacity to understand the nature of global shocks and how to institute local measures to mitigate them.

The call comes in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the Covid-19 pandemic, which have disrupted many economies across the world, especially in Africa which relies heavily on food imports.

Dr Canisius Kanangire, the executive director of the Nairobi-based African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF), said during a recent virtual forum that the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on food security has affected countries highly dependent on wheat and fertiliser imports from the Black Sea region.

In Africa, he observed that the crisis has exposed the vulnerability of the continent’s food systems.

“The direct and indirect impact of the crisis on Africa’s agriculture deserves a closer look, not only on how it negatively impacts the sector but also considering emerging opportunities to rethink African agricultural investment going into the future.”

On the other hand, Dr Ousmane Badiane, the founder and the executive chairperson of AKADEMIYA2063, noted that Africa needs to understand patterns in global shocks and the nature of vulnerability to save livelihoods.

He urged African governments to have institutional frameworks, including technical experts that allow governments to anticipate and analyse impacts of the shocks. “It is about our capacity to understand the shocks and plan around them. Even if we were to double Africa’s agricultural production today, the shocks in the global market would be transmitted to our local markets,” he pointed out.

Dr Badiane said Africa was still at risk and may not cushion itself because of the high cost of fertiliser production marked with low demand in the continent. Mr Kabir Ibrahim, the National President of the All-Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), said that the vulnerability of Africa’s economy to various shocks—such as the Covid-19 pandemic, Russia-Ukraine war and insecurity—could only be mitigated by the evolution of an efficient “Africa food system”.

“All countries in Africa must commit to sizeable investments in agriculture to bolster their food systems to avert further stresses and challenges of food and physical insecurity pervading the entire continent,” he said.

Mr Ibrahim added that the Russia-Ukraine war should serve as a wake-up call to Africa if the continent wants to become sustainably competitive and prosperous.