EU envoy calls for increased awareness on food standards

The European Union ambassador to Kenya Simon Mordue has called for increased awareness on global standards across the various food value chains for better export prices.

Mordue said information about standards should no longer be a preserve for marketers but be made available to all players, from the farms, transporters, warehouse operators to exporters.

“I see no reason why Kenyan consumers should not be able to benefit from the same knowledge. Standards may seem very complicated but technically are very important not only in EU but also in the Kenyan context,” said Mordue.

EU is a major destination of Kenyan fresh produce, with the market accounting for about 80 per cent of total exports.

Mordue, who spoke on the backdrop of International Standards Day celebrations on Wednesday, said experts must emphasise on the need for producers to adhere to high standards, thus, making Kenyan produce acceptable at both local and international markets.

Food safety standards

Last year, EU launched in Kenya Market Access Upgrade Programme (MarkUp) to educate stakeholders along the horticulture value chain on food safety standards and market access.

The project is implemented in 12 counties across the country by United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (Unido) and Kenya Bureau of Standards.

Unido MarkUp National Coordinator Maina Karuiru said the project will boost standards for local produce.

“We will especially focus on KS1758, which is a local standards that addresses Good Agricultural Practices, and ensures safe food, better markets and more earnings,” said Karuiru.

Dr Andrew Edewa, a standards expert working with Trade Mark East Africa, said standards are very important tools that improve the quality of lives as they ensure products are of high quality.

