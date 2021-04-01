Embrace quality innovation, fish farmers told

Fish farmers in Kenya have been urged to devise sustainable methods of quality aquaculture. This was said during the ongoing Lattice Aqua-organised innovation competition that seeks to boost food security.

The firm, which supports aquaculture development in the East African region, is targeting fish farmers who show ingenious use of modern methods to create the best aquaculture practices.

Project manager at the firm Mr John Eric told the Nation that although there exists tremendous awareness about the significance of farmed fish in the fight against food insecurity, a gap in quality needs to be bridged.

“Farmers already know the key inputs. The next step is for them to appreciate the importance of quality versions of such inputs and apply best practices,” he said.

The competition, which ends on April 9 remains open for commercial fish farmers as well as students in universities and learning institutions which teach aquaculture related courses.

Share ideas

“While participating, it will be upon the farmer to tell us how or why they consider their farm unique and are free to relate the qualities of their day-to-day practices with the stipulated best aquaculture practices,” he explained.

Students will be required to share ideas that they deem relevant to the sector in its current state or those that are likely to steer the sector to its next developmental stage.

Winners will benefit from high-quality training, a pro scan test kit for measuring water quality, free feed for one production cycle, AquaCare products and free technical farm consultations.

“All applicants can participate in our interactive webinar and meet stakeholders from the sector. They will receive personal coaching from the jury which consists of professionals in aquaculture, feed suppliers, and investors.”

Winners will be ambassadors of the Aquaculture Academy and the first beneficiaries of the long-term experience that FoodTechAfrica has as far as training on aquaculture practice is concerned. They will be chosen and celebrated on May 7.

The Aquaculture Academy is a technical training institute for aquaculture across East Africa which targets to train fish farm operators, investors and would-be-investors, students and extension workers on practical fish farming.

“Our idea is born purely out of the urgent need for practical skills that are direly lacking in the sector. We envision a well-structured sector that is fully informed on the best aquaculture practices and appreciates aquaculture as a commercial venture,” concluded Mr Eric.

The competition is sponsored by the government of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Lattice Aquaculture Limited, Larive International, Skretting, Unga Feed Factory and Kamuthanga Fish Farm.