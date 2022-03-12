Awuoth Women Group

Awuoth Women Group members sorting out  indigenous vegetables at Nyamasaria, Kisumu. 

| Elizabeth Ojina | Nation Media Group

Seeds of Gold

Prime

Dried vegetables boost Kisumu widows' income

By  Elizabeth Ojina

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Members of Awuoth Women Community Based Organisation  (CBO) in Nyamasaria, Kisumu county, are a busy lot, handling many types of traditional African vegetables.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.