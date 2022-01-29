Calvine Odhiambo

Calvine Odhiambo sprays French beans in Kajiado County.

| Ann Macharia | Nation Media Group

Dealing with thrips in French bean crop

By  Ann Macharia

Agricultural Technical Consultant

What you need to know:

  • Thrips are small black or silvery slender insects that suck the juices from the fruits.
  • When disturbed, the pest usually flies or leaps for a short distance.

Last week we examined how to use various crop protection products to control pests and diseases affecting French beans.

