Dairy lessons from The Netherlands

The Netherlands is known for top-notch education and research in milk, with the Dairy Training Centre (DTC) being a leading institution in the country. Jelte Kooistra, 23 - a fourth-year Animal Husbandry student at Van Hall Lorenstein – was seconded to Kenya by DTC as part of his four-month internship. He talks about his experiences in Kenya and the Rift Valley Institute of Science and Technology, Nakuru.

What was your assignment at RVIST?

Mine was practical training with third-year students taking animal production courses.

I took them through practical training like feed and young stock management, milking, breeding, reproduction, housing, hoof health management, dairy farm entrepreneurship among other smart dairy practices.

How would you describe dairy opportunities among the farmers you had sessions with?

If Kenyan farmers acquire the necessary knowledge and skills, the local dairy industry will change for the better. There are about 1.8 million dairy farmers in Kenya, with 80 per cent being smallholder. I realised that Kenya can turn around its dairy industry and become a global powerhouse. The farmers only need skills and knowledge about new animal breeds.

What did you expect to find in Kenya?

I had been made to believe that Kenya’s dairy sector is not developed, with local farmers depending on emaciated animals. That was not the case when I landed here. It was surprising to come across Friesian and other breeds. Previously, I thought these breeds are only found in Europe.

From your observation, what are some of the mistakes local farmers make that lead to low production?

I realised that many small-scale Kenyan farmers do not have the best knowledge on feeding their cows. The cows are usually underfed. When they are fed, the quality and quantity is poor. Most farmers do not have enough silage during dry periods, leading to low milk production.

What surprised you most?

Milk production per cow among smallholder farmers I visited is about 10 litres a day. The amount in The Netherlands is three times that. Local farmers should change their management programmes to be at par with those in other countries. They have what it takes to be top milk producers.

What do you think these smallholder farmers need to change in order to improve yields?

Like I said, the starting point is feeding management. That is the basis of any production, whether smallholder or large-scale. Other than hay, cows need maize and dairy meal in recommended quantities. Housing is another area farmers should look into. A relaxed cow in a clean environment will produce a lot of milk.

When it comes to breeding, what did you observe?

Farmers need to get tips and knowledge on detecting heat. Good heat detection plans can have a huge impact on the overall herd reproductive performance. The key to ensuring semen is not wasted and cows conceive at the right time is accurate heat detection.

How would you describe your practical experience with RVIST?

Feeding management skills were exciting. I took the students through ways of body scoring for cows. We looked at assessing the body condition of cows and determining how fatty or skinny a cow is by looking at the animal from the side and top.

What other practical lessons do you think RVIST students gained from your visit?

We looked at identifying the lactation stage cycle of a cow. The cow reaches her peak milk production three to six weeks after calving down. That is important as it tells one if the animal is underfed or overfed. I also took the students through practical lessons on the rumen and the roles of the four stomach chambers in digestion.

How did the students react during and after the practicals?

The students were motivated. That encouraged me to show them the best dairy farming practices. They were deeply engaged in the lessons. They were on the farm at the weekend and sent many text messages. That meant they were putting into practice what I taught them in the field.

Do they have the potential to turn Kenya into a dairy hub?

If these young people are supported by the government, they have what it takes to make Kenya a regional milk powerhouse. Many of those I talked to said the main challenge is land. They can be given idle government land to practise their skills, create jobs and earn a living. These are successful farmers-in-waiting. The government can devise strategies that accommodate young farmers in its policies.

What is your advise to young people searching for white-collar jobs?

Farming is great. Food will be in high demand as the population grows. Young people can get into agriculture if they are supported by the government through affordable loans and inputs. The only way to make Kenya food sufficient is to economically empower young people who make up 75 per cent of the population. Farming is a solution to joblessness.

How does the Dutch government support young farmers?

It is not only the government that does that. Banks and other players step in too. Young people join farming communities where they are allocated land. Farmers aged 18 to 35 are given tax holidays.

What motivated you to study Animal Husbandry?

I come from a farming background. After graduating from high school, I worked on our family farm before joining university. Dairy cow management has always fascinated me. I want to pursue a post-graduate course after graduating.

Your parting part shot?