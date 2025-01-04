Dairy farmers go high-tech for higher yields

Dairy farmers in Nyandarua County are embracing modern technology to improve their practices, a move they describe as a game-changer.

The technology eliminates the need for manual record-keeping, provides timely updates via mobile phones, and enables absentee farmers to monitor their dairy cows remotely.

Introduced earlier this year, the technology has rejuvenated dairy farming, especially for telephone farmers who were previously discouraged by record-keeping and livestock management challenges.

Simon Ndonga, a farmer from Wanjura Village in Ol Kalou Constituency, shared his experience with Seeds of Gold, explaining how the process begins when a cow is served with Artificial Insemination (AI). Details about the cow are recorded in the mobile app, which tracks progress and sends timely alerts to farmers.

“The app reminds me about the cow’s pregnancy progress, feeding schedules, milking routines, and the delivery due date,” says Ndonga.

Having been a dairy farmer for decades, Ndonga was on the verge of giving up due to frustrations caused by unreliable employees and management hurdles.

“Even after leaving formal employment to focus on farming, I struggled with timely management, which forced me to rely heavily on commercial veterinary,” he explains.

The introduction of the Digycow mobile app changed everything for him.

“Previously, I paid Sh15,000 for ten repeat AI services for one cow. With this technology, I no longer face such losses,” says Ndonga.

Rosemary Wamae from Ndaragwa narrated similar struggles, particularly with the timing of AI services.

“Our cows would go on heat without us noticing, leading to skipped or mistimed inseminations,” she says. The Digycow mobile app has brought much-needed precision.

“It updates me on every aspect of livestock management — from when to stop milking before delivery to monitoring the cow’s health during and after pregnancy. Manual records were unreliable and often prone to errors or omissions,” adds Wamae.

The app is part of a package under the subsidised AI services introduced by the Nyandarua County Government. The cost of AI services has been reduced from Sh2,000 to Sh400 per service, significantly lowering the financial burden on farmers.

“The technology even integrates newborn calves into the system, helping farmers improve their breeds,” Wamae notes.

Nyandarua County Livestock Development Director Dr Edward Kanyari highlights the overwhelming response from farmers embracing the subsidised AI services and the accompanying technology.

“Previously, many farmers had no access to AI services, and the costs were prohibitive for others. This programme not only addresses these issues but also provides guidance on livestock management at every stage,” says Dr Kanyari.

The county has employed veterinary and livestock development officers who conduct field visits to support farmers. The technology also enables the department to monitor dairy farming progress and implement timely interventions.

“In addition to field support, we are working closely with cooperative societies in all 25 wards. Each ward has a national government-supported cooperative and a county-supported one. This partnership ensures that no farmer is left behind,” explains Dr Kanyari.

Milk production per cow has increased from an average of three kilos to 15 kilos per day, with the county targeting 30 kilos per cow per day within the next three years.

Dr Kanyari attributes the success to addressing the root causes of challenges in AI services, which often involve three players — the farmer, the inseminator, and the cow.

Governor Kiarie Badilisha emphasises the need for innovative solutions to address funding delays from the National Treasury, which have impacted development programmes across sectors.