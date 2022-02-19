Conservation brings good tidings to forest villages

In Mugango, a little village on the periphery of Kakamega forest, Every Ashiundu has converted his two-acre piece of land into a Grevellea robusta woodlot.

Ashiundu also grows maize, beans, Napier grass, African leafy vegetables and other crops.

“This is the farming technique the government has been promoting here the in the last five years,”

Ashiundu tells Seeds of Gold as he harvests Napier grass for his animals.

“My farm has become more productive than before.”

According to Dr George Ayaga, the Centre Director for the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation (Kalro) in Alupe, the intervention followed encroachment on the forest by residents of Kakamega, Vihiga and Nandi counties.

It threatened an ecosystem that dictates weather and climatic conditions in many parts of the region.

“Through a survey, we found out that farmers near the forest had degraded their lands so much that they could no longer produce sufficient food,” Dr Ayaga says.

“They had begun tilling parts of the forest while many others were driving their animals in as that was the only place with pasture.”

It was at this point that the United Nations Development Programme, the UN Environmental Programme, Kalro, the Alliance for Green Revolution in Africa, Masinde Muliro University of Science Technology,

Kenya Forest Research Institute, Kenya Forest Service (KFS), the Global Environment Facility and other organisations in collaboration with community based groups joined hands with the Vihiga, Kakamega and Nandi devolved governments in a project called Sustainable Land and Forest Management (SLFM).

“Initially, KFS rangers used force to protect Kakamega forest,” Dr Ayaga says.

“But it became clear that enhancing farmer incomes from their own legal landholdings played a significant role in enabling the protection of vital ecosystems.”

That could only be done through the transfer of appropriate farming techniques.

“The farmers were provided with seedlings and introduced to high value African leafy vegetables and certified seeds. Now they have no reason to destroy forest resources,” the researcher says.

After the survey in 2017, Kalro approached farmers’ groups to teach them good agronomic practices, including planting early, planting improved seed varieties, weeding, avoiding post-harvest losses, use of manure and appropriate fertiliser, climate smart techniques and others.

The communities are also encouraged to keep bees in the forest and grow crops set aside for exotic tree species for commercial purposes.

“It is a symbiotic relation. When community members grow vegetables in tree plantations, they also ensure the tree seedlings are taken care of when weeding,” says Kibiri Community Forest Association member Elijah Lite.

Through the intervention, some 363,000 seedlings of different tree varieties have been planted.

According to a recent Kalro survey, maize yields of farmers who embraced some of these techniques have improved from 800 kilogrammes an acre to 3.2 tonnes.

“It is a fairly adequate harvest for an average local farmer,” Dr Ayaga says.

Ashiundu’s wife, Joyce Imasia, says the programme has been of great help to her family.

“From the proceeds of amaranth, mrenda, saga and other indigenous vegetables, I take care of bills, buy food for the entire household and sustain weekly contribution to our group,” Imasia says.

Kakamega forest is a small remnant of the tropical woodland that stretched across Africa’s midsection.

It is home to plants, birds and other animals not found anywhere else in Kenya.

The forest is in the watershed of Rivers Isiukhu and Yala, which empty into Lake Victoria.

The rivers are a source of livelihoods for thousands of households. The families depend on them for water and irrigation.

Scientists say the forest plays a key role in determining rainfall patterns in Kakamega, Vihiga, Nandi and nearby counties.

According to John Macharia, the Country Director at Agra, good environment provides an ecosystem for agriculture to thrive.

“As we think about driving an inclusive agriculture transformation, it is important that we rethink our relationship with the environment, soils and how we use water for agriculture in a sustainable manner,” he told Seeds of Gold.

His sentiments were echoed by Agnes Yobterik, the Director of Programmes, Projects and Strategic Initiatives at the Ministry of Environment and Forestry.