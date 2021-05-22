Chama fights with big boys for flour market

Boniface Mbae

Boniface Mbae, the chairperson of Henrok 6 Limited,  with their flour they produce in Nakuru. 

Photo credit: Peter Changtoek | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Changtoek

What you need to know:

  • The Chama went into business in 2017 with an initial capital of Sh100,000.
  • Last year, they bought more equipment thanks to Sh1.6 million loan from Vijabiz project.

What started as a youth group to keep members busy has turned into a thriving agribusiness that is competing with the big boys of flour business.

